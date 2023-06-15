askST: What should I look out for when buying a vehicle from a car dealership?

SINGAPORE – With the current high certificate of entitlement (COE) prices here, buying a car is a major expense for many.

Knowing how to safeguard yourself against shady salesmen or car dealers may just save you from burning a hole in your pocket.

According to the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), there were 518 complaints against the motorcar industry from January to May 2023.

The Straits Times reported in February that Case received 1,061 and 1,213 complaints against the motorcar industry in 2021 and 2022, respectively – the fourth highest in both years among industries.

In May, a salesman from CarTimes Group became uncontactable after he allegedly collected from a customer $67,000 and an old Honda Shuttle traded in for $105,000.

Here are some things you should look out for, if you are in the market for a new ride.

Q: How can I ensure that the dealership I’m buying a car from is legitimate?

A: Venture Cars general manager Shaun Lee advised prospective buyers to do online checks on the company – such as searching for its business profile on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority website, checking the company’s reviews on social media, and visiting the dealership’s physical location.

“It would also be safer to buy from a CaseTrust-accredited dealership as all of them have to be members of the Singapore Vehicle Traders Association (SVTA), before they can be accredited by Case,” said Mr Lee.

According to SVTA’s website, the CaseTrust-SVTA accreditation is given to businesses that have “good sales practices and standards”, and have policies such as an insurance bond capped at $50,000 to protect the customer’s fees and deposits paid in the event of an unresolved dispute.

Buying from dealerships affiliated with an authorised distributor is a plus, said Republic Auto’s chief executive officer Royston Soh.

“Authorised distributors are companies that have been granted exclusive distribution rights for a particular car brand, from the manufacturer of the vehicle,” said Mr Soh.

“An authorised distributor must adhere to strict guidelines and compliance in terms of sales and aftersales practices.”

Q: How do I ensure my transaction is safe?

A: Customers should always make sure that payments are made to the company and not to individuals, said Mr Soh, who added that most dealerships accept cheque, cashier’s order, or digital payment methods such as PayNow.

“A typical dealership sales and purchase agreement would usually state the payee’s name, which is the company’s name,” said Mr Soh.

“If you’re using PayNow, ensure that you’re paying to the company’s unique entity number (UEN). Customers are advised to keep proper, detailed records – everything from contracts, receipts, and invoices to various agreements – which will come in handy should there be a dispute.”

A UEN is a standard identification number issued to entities such as businesses and societies, and cannot be issued to individuals.

Kah Motors’ general manager Nicholas Wong recommends customers to conduct all transactions within the vicinity of the car showroom to ensure legitimacy, and to avoid cash payment without any official receipts.