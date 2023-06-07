COE premiums mostly higher, driven by wider 3-week gap between tenders, stronger sales

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher at the latest tender on Wednesday as a price correction in the previous round sent consumers back to showrooms.

A longer three-week gap between the previous tender and Wednesday’s also allowed dealers to collect more orders.

The COE premium for smaller, less powerful cars closed at $98,001, up from $92,000, while that for bigger, more powerful cars finished at $120,702, up from $113,034.

The premium for the open category COE, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up almost exclusively for bigger, more powerful cars, closed at $120,889 – the only one which posted a drop from its previous $125,000.

The commercial vehicle COE premium ended at $81,801, up from $77,501, while that for motorcycles continued its rebound to hit $11,001, up from $10,602.

Car dealers said retail sales were strong over the last three weeks after a one-off increase in the COE supply sent prices tumbling from their highs. Unlike the usual two-week gap between tenders, this latest one came after a three-week break – a function of the calendar.

This usually translates to more bids because sellers have more time to clinch orders.

Individual bidders are also seen to be driving up the motorcycle COE premium. Industry watchers reckon these bidders were encouraged by the price plunge to $5,002 last month when anti-speculative measures were rolled out.