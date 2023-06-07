COE premiums mostly higher, driven by wider 3-week gap between tenders, stronger sales

Car buyers on the sidelines have been wooed back to showrooms following a COE price correction last month. PHOTO: ST FILE
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher at the latest tender on Wednesday as a price correction in the previous round sent consumers back to showrooms.

A longer three-week gap between the previous tender and Wednesday’s also allowed dealers to collect more orders.

The COE premium for smaller, less powerful cars closed at $98,001, up from $92,000, while that for bigger, more powerful cars finished at $120,702, up from $113,034.

The premium for the open category COE, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up almost exclusively for bigger, more powerful cars, closed at $120,889 – the only one which posted a drop from its previous $125,000.

The commercial vehicle COE premium ended at $81,801, up from $77,501, while that for motorcycles continued its rebound to hit $11,001, up from $10,602.

Car dealers said retail sales were strong over the last three weeks after a one-off increase in the COE supply sent prices tumbling from their highs. Unlike the usual two-week gap between tenders, this latest one came after a three-week break – a function of the calendar.

This usually translates to more bids because sellers have more time to clinch orders.

Individual bidders are also seen to be driving up the motorcycle COE premium. Industry watchers reckon these bidders were encouraged by the price plunge to $5,002 last month when anti-speculative measures were rolled out.

More On This Topic
Soaring COE prices: What’s driving the insanity, and when will it end?
Amid high COE prices, remember goal of car-lite society

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top