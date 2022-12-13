Man who cheated digital lock firm’s customers of more than $24,000 gets 15 months’ jail

SINGAPORE - While working at My Digital Lock, a man duped some customers into giving money to him instead of the company’s bank account.

On Tuesday, Travis Ow Jin Yuan, 23, was sentenced to 15 months’ jail for committing criminal breach of trust as an employee and other offences such as voluntarily causing hurt.

In total, he cheated customers into transferring $24,569 to him via bank transfer and cash.

The Straits Times previously reported that in January, Ow deceived a female customer into thinking she was paying My Digital Lock.

The woman transferred $6,153 to the bank account Travis provided, believing that she was paying for a mattress, bed frame, pillows and a digital lock.

However, according to Mr Ronn Teo, the founder of My Digital Lock, Ow had changed the name of his personal PayNow account so that it read “My Digital Lock Pte Ltd” and provided that account for customers to pay to.

On Tuesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Ben Mathias Tan said that Ow used the money he got from the customers for his personal expenses.

In March, Mr Teo and at least one My Digital Lock customer made a police report against Ow, claiming that he had misappropriated funds belonging to customers.

Ow was arrested on April 1 and was taken into remand.

Other offences he was convicted of include voluntarily causing hurt to four other people in August 2019 and being a member of an unlawful society.

His lawyer, Mr Anil Singh from Kertar & Sandhu, said: “He foolishly committed (the offences) so he can provide for his infant daughter, who was born out of wedlock. He is truly apologetic to victims and has learnt a bitter lesson. He promises to no longer be on the wrong side of the law.”

Those who commit criminal breach of trust as an employee can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined, while those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000 or both.