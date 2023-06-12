Ex-Car Times salesman allegedly swipes payments from customer totalling $172k, police probe underway

SINGAPORE - A former Car Times employee allegedly collected from a customer $67,000 and an old car traded in for a new Toyota but now has gone missing.

Both the police and the car dealership have launched their own investigations into the matter.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, private-hire driver Ng Poh Leng said after she traded in her old Honda Shuttle, worth about $105,000, she went on holiday for six days. She expected to get her new ride when she came back on May 29.

But in those six days, all her calls to Mr Chan went unanswered, and on May 30, she did not get her new car as planned.

Ms Ng rushed down to the Car Times office in Ubi Avenue and discovered, to her horror, that the firm did not get the money she put down for her new Toyota Yaris Cross.

On June 1, she made a police report.

In her Facebook post, Ms Ng said she first met Mr Chan at Automobile Megamart on April 25 while looking to buy a new car.

Two days later, Mr Chan contacted Ms Ng to ask if she was keen on looking at a Toyota Noah, and she said yes. She then sent $10,000 to Mr Chan using a QR code he provided.

On April 28, Ms Ng told Mr Chan that she wanted to buy a Toyota Yaris Cross instead. She then transferred $50,000 to a UOB bank account provided by him, and was told that she would be able to collect her new car by May 22.

On May 18, Ms Ng traded in her Honda Shuttle for $105,000 as part of the payment for the new car, and paid the remaining $7,000 by again scanning a QR code provided by Mr Chan.

Ms Ng wrote: “He also assisted me to do the transfer of ownership of my trade-in vehicle to Car Times, for which I was very grateful, as I am not IT savvy, but ended up regretting later on.”

On the day she was supposed to collect the car, she was told it was not ready as a result of port delays and the wait to undergo an inspection by the Land Transport Authority.

Though upset, Ms Ng agreed to exchange the vehicles on May 30 instead, after she returned from her six-day trip.

As Mr Chan did not respond to any of her calls while she was on her trip, she went to the Car Times office. There, the sales manager said the car was ready for collection, but no payments had been received. Her Honda Shuttle’s ownership was also not transferred to Car Times.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Ng said the new car she was supposed to receive has now been impounded.

She said the car dealership has lent her a car for temporary use, but it has been on the road for more than 12 years, and cannot be used as a private-hire car. She added that Car Times gave her $2,400 to rent a car from other companies.