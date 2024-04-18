All you need to know about ITE graduates getting funding to pursue their diplomas

SINGAPORE – That $15,000 “gift” for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates going on to get a diploma may have made you sit up when it was announced in February 2024.
Want to get your hands on it? Here’s what you need to know.
What is the ITE Progression Award, in a nutshell?
It gives ITE graduates aged 30 and below financial incentives of up to $15,000 to pursue a diploma in ITE, any local polytechnic, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) or LaSalle College of the Arts, which will help them secure better career progression prospects.
How does it work?
There are two parts to it, and you can benefit from either or both, starting this year.
Part 1: ITE graduates aged 30 and below will get a $5,000 top-up to your Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA) when you enrol in a diploma programme or course. This is to help offset your schooling costs.
Note that students who enrol in ITE’s work-study diploma programme won’t get this top up, since their course fees are already borne by their employer.
Part 2: Hooray, you’ve obtained your diploma. You will get a $10,000 top-up to your Central Provident Fund Ordinary Account. This is to give you a head-start in purchasing a home or saving for retirement.
What diploma programmes should I enrol in to be eligible for the top-ups?
ITE graduates who enrol in and complete the following diploma programmes will get both top-ups, with the exception of the PSEA top-up for the ITE work-study diploma.
- ITE work-study diploma (only eligible for the CPF OA top-up)
- ITE technical diploma
- ITE technical engineer diploma
- Polytechnic full-time diploma
- Polytechnic part-time diploma
- Nafa/LaSalle full-time diploma
How do I apply for these awards?
Good news, you don’t have to do anything. If you’re eligible, your accounts will automatically be credited.
Take note, though, you’re only eligible for the top-ups once in your lifetime.
How soon will I see the top-ups in my accounts?
Eligible ITE graduates who enrol in a diploma by April will receive the PSEA top-up in the fourth quarter of the same year. Those who enrol in a diploma by October will receive the top-up in the second quarter of the following year.
Those who completed their diploma by September will get the CPF-OA top-up in the first quarter of the following year.
When am I considered eligible for the first $5,000 PSEA top-up?
You are eligible for the first top-up when you begin your first term in the diploma programme.
If you defer your course commencement prior to the start of the term, you’re not considered as having enrolled in the programme.
Do I still qualify if I am an ITE graduate already enrolled in a diploma?
There is a one-time arrangement for ITE graduates – regardless of their current age – who are already enrolled in an approved diploma as of March 1, 2024.
If you fall into this group, you will receive a $10,000 top-up to your CPF-OA account upon completion of your diploma.
How do I know if I’ve hit the age limit? I’m already 30!
To qualify, you have to be no more than 30 years old in the calendar year you enrol.
So, if you were born in 1994, you still qualify for the scheme if you enrol in 2024.
While admissions have closed for polytechnic full-time diploma courses, the October 2024 intake for part-time diplomas is open for applications from early May to July 2024.
Applications for the 2024 intake for Nafa and LaSalle diplomas are also open until May 2024.
I’m 31 but I’m enrolling for a diploma in 2024. Am I out of luck?
There is a one-off arrangement for those who just exceeded the cut-off age.
Singaporean ITE graduates aged 31 in 2024 (born in 1993) who enrol in a diploma issued by an MOE-funded institution in 2024, will still be eligible for the top-ups.
Unfortunately, anyone older than 31 in 2024 does not qualify.
Will I need to return the $5,000 PSEA top-up if I subsequently drop out of the programme?
You will not be required to return the monies if you do not complete the programme. But a Ministry of Education spokesman said: “However, we encourage individuals to return to their institutions and complete their diplomas when they can, to upgrade their skills and secure better career progression prospects.”
The good news is, if you drop out but re-enrol in your course by the age limit, you are still eligible for the $10,000 CPF top-up, awarded upon diploma completion.
If I meet all the criteria but have already earned a private or overseas diploma or degree, will I still receive the top-ups if I enrol in another approved diploma programme?
Yes, you can receive the ITE Progression Award. But, remember, each eligible ITE graduate may only receive the IPA once.
What can I use PSEA funds for?
The funds can be used for your post-secondary education, for paying fees and charges for approved institutes and programmes. These include approved courses at publicly-funded autonomous universities, polytechnics, and ITE, Nafa and LaSalle, among others. You can also use the funds to repay government education loans after graduating, including tuition fee loan, study loan, or overseas student programme loan.
If I receive the $5,000 PSEA top-up, can I decide how and when I want to use it?
You have the autonomy to decide on when and how you wish to use your PSEA funds.
It can be used to pay for your or your siblings’ approved programmes at approved institutions, and can also be used to repay government education loans and financial schemes.
Your PSEA will be automatically closed in the middle of the year when you turn 31 and the unused funds in the account transferred to your CPF OA. This CPF account’s funds can be used for buying a home under CPF housing schemes, to pay for some types of insurance policies or for investment.
I still have more questions. Where can I go to get more information?
The Ministry of Education website has a helpful webpage about the ITE Progression Award.
- Sources: MOE, SkillsFuture website