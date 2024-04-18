All you need to know about ITE graduates getting funding to pursue their diplomas

SINGAPORE – That $15,000 “gift” for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates going on to get a diploma may have made you sit up when it was announced in February 2024.

Want to get your hands on it? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the ITE Progression Award, in a nutshell?

It gives ITE graduates aged 30 and below financial incentives of up to $15,000 to pursue a diploma in ITE, any local polytechnic, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) or LaSalle College of the Arts, which will help them secure better career progression prospects.

How does it work?

There are two parts to it, and you can benefit from either or both, starting this year.

Part 1: ITE graduates aged 30 and below will get a $5,000 top-up to your Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA) when you enrol in a diploma programme or course. This is to help offset your schooling costs.

Note that students who enrol in ITE’s work-study diploma programme won’t get this top up, since their course fees are already borne by their employer.

Part 2: Hooray, you’ve obtained your diploma. You will get a $10,000 top-up to your Central Provident Fund Ordinary Account. This is to give you a head-start in purchasing a home or saving for retirement.

What diploma programmes should I enrol in to be eligible for the top-ups?

ITE graduates who enrol in and complete the following diploma programmes will get both top-ups, with the exception of the PSEA top-up for the ITE work-study diploma.

ITE work-study diploma (only eligible for the CPF OA top-up)

ITE technical diploma

ITE technical engineer diploma

Polytechnic full-time diploma

Polytechnic part-time diploma

Nafa/LaSalle full-time diploma

How do I apply for these awards?

Good news, you don’t have to do anything. If you’re eligible, your accounts will automatically be credited.

Take note, though, you’re only eligible for the top-ups once in your lifetime.