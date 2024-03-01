More support for mid-career workers, ITE grads as part of Govt’s $300k lifetime investment

SINGAPORE – Many Singaporeans worry that the system only gives them one shot at success, and that their future is set in stone after their first 15 years of schooling.

The reality is that there is a lifetime to find one’s purpose and calling, and to pursue them in different seasons of life, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on March 1, as he outlined the Government’s efforts to invest more in individuals through a lifetime journey of education and upskilling.

In total, Singaporeans will each receive $300,000 or more in subsidised school fees and government support across their lives, he said during the debate on his ministry’s budget.

“We will continuously invest in our people to help them to do well not just for the first 15 years in school, but over the next 50 years and beyond,” said Mr Chan.

More investment in ITE graduates

On average, the Government invests more than a quarter of a million dollars in every Singaporean child to prepare them for their first career, said Mr Chan.

Around $200,000 is invested in each student up to the secondary school level, followed by more subsidies to support students at the post-secondary level to obtain an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) certificate, a diploma or a degree, he added.

Currently, an ITE student receives about $70,000 in subsidies for a Nitec and Higher Nitec qualification. The Government will invest more in them, said Mr Chan.