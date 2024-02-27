SkillsFuture Credit top-up of $4,000 for mid-career workers offsets bulk of diploma course fees

SINGAPORE - Mid-career learners aged 40 and above who are taking up a part-time diploma in a polytechnic would pay just $40 after the $4,000 SkillsFuture Credit top up.
According to Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), the new incentive - which will begin on May 1 - should be sufficient to nearly cover the entire course fees for a typical part-time diploma that spans five semesters - at least two and a half years.
Those taking up a specialist diploma would need to pay less than $20. These out-of-pocket costs are the insurance and miscellaneous fees which are not applicable for payment using SkillsFuture Credits.
Currently, a 40-year-old Singaporean enrolled in the polytechnic’s part-time diploma in business practice (administration and management), for example, would need to pay less than $2,000 after the subsidies. Similarly, a specialist diploma in data analytics would cost about $900.
Dr Christy Chung, director of NP’s Continuing Education and Training Academy, said the $4,000 top-up allows learners to offset the costs of these programmes, effectively covering the expenses of two part-time diplomas or four post-diploma courses, with leftover funds.
This financial support extends to learners pursuing a second full-time diploma as well.
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget speech on Feb 16 that all Singaporeans aged 40 and above would be granted a $4,000 top-up of SkillsFuture credits to encourage mid-career workers to refresh their skills and progress in their careers.
As part of the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme, subsidies will also be available for these mature learners to pursue another full-time diploma at polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education and arts institutions from the academic year 2025.
Those aged 40 and above will also be given a monthly training allowance of up to $3,000 for up to 24 months when they enrol in selected full-time courses from 2025.
Dr Chung said that research done by NP indicates that monetary incentives work in motivating about two-thirds of adult learners, regardless of age, who are seeking programmes with better employability outcomes.
Those above the age of 40 currently comprise more than a quarter of NP’s adult learner intake, she said. For its October intake in 2023, there was an increase in signups among those under 30 too.
“These targeted incentives aimed at encouraging individuals aged 40 and above to reskill and upskill are both necessary and timely, offering essential support to this group, particularly as they navigate the rapid technological and enterprise transformations within the workplace,” said Dr Chung.
She added that these incentives cater to a diverse range of workers including rank-and-file employees and PMETs - professionals, managers, executives, and technicians - who are seeking to upskill or reskill.
Said Dr Chung: “For example, individuals experiencing burnout or struggling to balance work with caregiving responsibilities for elderly family members, as well as returning mothers looking to broaden their skill sets or explore new job opportunities will stand to benefit from these initiatives.”
She said the subsidies and allowances may be attractive to gig economy workers, as they offer them the flexibility to pursue full-time programmes alongside their work schedules.
Typically, part-time diploma programmes take about two and a half years to complete while specialist diplomas take about a year.
What would the SkillsFuture Credit cover?
Dr Chung said the latest incentives are aimed at funding programmes with a proven track record of delivering better employment outcomes.
“This strategic shift differs from earlier tranches of SkillsFuture credits, which had a broader applicability, extending to shorter, lifestyle-oriented courses,” she said.
Mr Ang Yuit, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, said employers are hoping that the courses applicable for the $4,000 SkillsFuture Credit top up are focused on what industries need, and that there is a feedback loop to ensure that the course objectives are met.
“There should be a better element of industry relevance in these courses to ensure that they are not purely academic in nature, and has the application element,” he said, adding that companies want to be sure that course participants are not just accumulating certifications without understanding how to apply skills to work.
He said that mid-career workers should prioritise strengthening soft skills like communication and leadership, and hard skills like digital marketing in order to stay relevant.
Said Mr Ang: “Companies are looking at people with the experience of using the skills, so it is really quite important that the learners look at opportunities to apply their skills or learn how the skills can be applicable in companies.”
Mr Lennon Tan, president of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, says employers within the engineering and manufacturing sectors are keen to see course offerings that emphasise both the understanding and practical application of key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing contexts, data analytics and sustainability.
“As trends gear up towards Industry 5.0, which integrates Industry 4.0’s technological advancements with a heightened focus on environmental and human factors, it becomes imperative for mid-career professionals in the manufacturing sector to develop their AI Quotient.”
In Nov 2024, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) published a report highlighting top job skills expected to grow in demand, including automation and smart solutions to improve processes in manufacturing.
SSG said the lack of digital talent and high adoption costs pose challenges for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Dr Chung said the specialist diploma in Applied Generative AI programme that NP’s Continuing Education & Training Academy started in late 2023 has had a “notable surge in enrolments” since its application period opened in January 2024.
Other programmes that have drawn strong interest include cybersecurity practice and robotics engineering.
“Anecdotally, most adult learners in these programmes indicate that they aim to pick up skills in emerging areas so that they can harness the benefits of technology in their work or to ready themselves for new career opportunities,” she said.