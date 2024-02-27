SkillsFuture Credit top-up of $4,000 for mid-career workers offsets bulk of diploma course fees

SINGAPORE - Mid-career learners aged 40 and above who are taking up a part-time diploma in a polytechnic would pay just $40 after the $4,000 SkillsFuture Credit top up.

According to Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), the new incentive - which will begin on May 1 - should be sufficient to nearly cover the entire course fees for a typical part-time diploma that spans five semesters - at least two and a half years.

Those taking up a specialist diploma would need to pay less than $20. These out-of-pocket costs are the insurance and miscellaneous fees which are not applicable for payment using SkillsFuture Credits.

Currently, a 40-year-old Singaporean enrolled in the polytechnic’s part-time diploma in business practice (administration and management), for example, would need to pay less than $2,000 after the subsidies. Similarly, a specialist diploma in data analytics would cost about $900.

Dr Christy Chung, director of NP’s Continuing Education and Training Academy, said the $4,000 top-up allows learners to offset the costs of these programmes, effectively covering the expenses of two part-time diplomas or four post-diploma courses, with leftover funds.

This financial support extends to learners pursuing a second full-time diploma as well.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget speech on Feb 16 that all Singaporeans aged 40 and above would be granted a $4,000 top-up of SkillsFuture credits to encourage mid-career workers to refresh their skills and progress in their careers.

As part of the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme, subsidies will also be available for these mature learners to pursue another full-time diploma at polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education and arts institutions from the academic year 2025.

Those aged 40 and above will also be given a monthly training allowance of up to $3,000 for up to 24 months when they enrol in selected full-time courses from 2025.

Dr Chung said that research done by NP indicates that monetary incentives work in motivating about two-thirds of adult learners, regardless of age, who are seeking programmes with better employability outcomes.

Those above the age of 40 currently comprise more than a quarter of NP’s adult learner intake, she said. For its October intake in 2023, there was an increase in signups among those under 30 too.

“These targeted incentives aimed at encouraging individuals aged 40 and above to reskill and upskill are both necessary and timely, offering essential support to this group, particularly as they navigate the rapid technological and enterprise transformations within the workplace,” said Dr Chung.

She added that these incentives cater to a diverse range of workers including rank-and-file employees and PMETs - professionals, managers, executives, and technicians - who are seeking to upskill or reskill.