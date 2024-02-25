To work or study? New financial perks incentivise ITE students to take up diplomas

SINGAPORE - It was initially a difficult choice between starting work or pursuing a polytechnic diploma for final-year Institute of Technical Education (ITE) student Erra Syazlinie, who is slated to graduate in July.

However, the decision became an easy one to make for the 20-year-old, who is currently pursuing her Higher Nitec in financial services, after she learnt about the $15,000 awaiting her when she completes a diploma programme.

This is a “large amount of money that cannot be easily earned”, said Ms Syazlinie, who now wants to take up a diploma in events management.

To encourage more ITE graduates to upskill and set them on a better wage trajectory, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget speech on Feb 16 financial incentives for ITE graduates aged 30 and below when they enrol in and complete a diploma programme.

They will get a $5,000 top-up to their Post-Secondary Education Account when they enrol in a diploma programme, and another $10,000 in their Central Provident Fund Ordinary Account upon finishing the diploma.

This latest move will prod ITE graduates in the right direction of upgrading, said observers, but much depends on whether they can afford to lose the short-term earnings from holding a job during the time they choose to study.

The Straits Times spoke to about 20 ITE students and graduates, some of whom said the monetary incentives will nudge them towards the polytechnic route, while others said they had already wanted to pursue a diploma.

ITE student Amirul Aqmal, 19, now wants to take up a diploma after graduating in 2024, instead of following his initial plan of going to national service first.

Mr Aqmal, who is in his final year of studying for a Higher Nitec in sports management, said the financial perks help him to “worry less”, and would be helpful when he wants to buy a house in the future.

He plans to apply to Republic Polytechnic to obtain a diploma in sports science after he graduates.

ITE graduate Nicole Ng, who has a Nitec qualification in aerospace technology, has been working for the past eight months in an aircraft maintenance company. She is now also thinking about returning to polytechnic because of the latest news.

Ms Ng, 22, said: “The money is attractive, so I will seriously consider going to polytechnic again.

“But I am concerned about not being able to get a spot in the polytechnic, so I am not fully convinced yet.”

She had previously started a diploma course in sustainable built environment at Republic Polytechnic, but dropped out shortly after realising she was not interested in the topic.

She is now faced with a choice – to try applying for polytechnic again, or remain at her job, where she was planning to stay for at least two years so she could gain sufficient work experience.