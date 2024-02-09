6 in 10 young people exposed to unsolicited sensitive content online: Study

SINGAPORE - Six in 10 young people reported being exposed to sensitive content without searching for it, and suffered sustained emotional impact, according to a new study on online dangers and wellbeing.

These forms of sensitive content include body image-related content, graphic violence, nudity and sexual activity, unhealthy eating behaviour, and gender-based hateful or derogatory content.

Findings from the study by non-profit SG Her Empowerment (SHE) and Global Shapers Singapore Hub, a network of youth leaders under the age of 30, were released at an online panel on Feb 8. A total of 500 Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 16 to 35 were surveyed.

Speaking on the panel were Senior Parliamentary Secretary of Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development Eric Chua, safety policy manager from Meta, Dr Priyanka Bhalla, and vice curator at Global Shapers Singapore Hub Calissa Man. The panel was moderated by the chief executive of SHE Simran Toor.

Aside from exposure to sensitive content, the Safeguarding Online Spaces Study, also covered youth perception of cancel culture, generative artificial intelligence and safety tools and recourse avenues.

Of the respondents who said they had seen unsolicited sensitive images, 68 per cent said they were upset after viewing the content, and half of this group felt so for at least a few hours.

One male respondent recalled a live stream of two boys in China having their arms hacked off appearing on his feed, he said: “I don’t watch violent content on these platforms since I stick to funny, PG (Parental Guidance) topics most of the time. When this video was recommended in my feed, it was quite horrifying for me.”

Yet three in 10 did not take any form of action to address what they saw, such as by blocking or restricting the account or reporting the content. About two-thirds said they took action by blocking or restricting the account that shared the content, or by reporting the content/account to the platform concerned.

Meta’s Dr Bhalla said that community standards, which determine what stays on the platform are not set in stone.

“It’s a very tricky balance for us because these are global standards and so we want to make sure that there’s freedom of expression when it comes to young people’s voices, but at the same time, we want to make sure that there’s safety and respectful behaviour online and in addition, we have to take into account cultural context and nuance as well,” she said.

She added that Meta, which owns and operates Facebook and Instagram, tracks violations on its platform including from user reports and some 40,000 human reviewers who act on violations of the community standards. The company also uses machine learning to detect harmful images before users see them.

On the issue of young people being exposed to sexual images online without searching for them, Mr Chua said this is especially worrying since the average age of children in Singapore getting their first Internet-connected device is eight, compared to the global average of 10.

“Our young ones start roaming around on the online world much younger and the chance occurrence, as the study has noted, whether you seek it (sexually explicit material) out or not, you will chance upon it and that’s almost a certainty,” he said to the 62 attendees who included students, parents, educators and people in the tech industry.