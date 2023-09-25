Further laws needed to protect victims of online harms: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – The law needs to be expanded to enable victims of harmful online content to take action and protect themselves, said Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Monday.

Singapore has the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), which aims to protect individuals from being harassed in real life and online, but there are online harms that may not be covered by the law given the ever-changing nature of the Internet, like the rise of deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence (AI), he said.

Mr Shanmugam was delivering the opening speech to the three-day Online Harms Symposium at the Singapore Management University, where lawyers, educators and other industry players gathered to discuss online harms, including deep fakes, cancel culture and harassment.

UK Member of Parliament Damian Collins and Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant were among the audience and will be speaking during the symposium.

The need to address online safety is made more pressing with the rise of harassment AI, said Mr Shanmugam. He referred to an example of AI-generated naked images of local young girls in the Spanish town of Almendralego, which was reported by BBC on Sunday after the images circulated on social media without the victims’ knowledge.

The pictures were created using photos of the targeted girls fully clothed and processed by an app that generates an imagined image of the person without clothes. More than 20 girls, between the ages of 11 and 17, have come forward as victims, BBC reported.

Mr Shanmugam also cited recent survey findings on the harmful online content experienced by the average Singaporean, which he said were “sobering” and a “reality-check”.

Studies by non-profit organisation SHE, published in September, showed that roughly three in five respondents had encountered online harms or knew someone who did. This was especially true among young people, especially women.

Mr Shanmugam cited image-based sexual abuse cases, where a victim’s private photos are put up online without consent by an unknown perpetrator. The victim can make a police report, but investigations will take time, he said.

“There may be other options. But lawyers here will know there are legal uncertainties, and going to court will involve time and money. Meanwhile, the images are often widely circulated. And the damage is done to the victim – mental health, reputation, relationships. Many things will suffer.

“And even after the perpetrator is found and brought to justice, the images could still be online.”

“You can imagine other scenarios,” he added, raising questions about whether society is doing enough to protect victims of online harms and what remedies will work.

“You can’t have generations of young people growing up with these issues. Mental health amongst other things will be seriously affected.”

Singapore has made steps to tackle online harms, including the Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, which took effect in February and gives the authorities power to direct social media platforms here to remove egregious content like posts advocating suicide, child sex exploitation and terrorism.