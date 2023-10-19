As technology outpaces law on online harms, new solutions are needed

We may need to update legislation and consider setting up an agency dedicated to online safety.

Darius Lee

Online abuse can take many forms including image-based abuse, incitement to self-harm, child abuse content, terrorism and more. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
4 sec ago
Published
43 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Speaking at a recent symposium, a victim shared how she was attacked online. Eve (not her real name) received a torrent of abusive messages on multiple social media platforms with increasing frequency from some anonymous source. The perpetrator impersonated her and even contacted her on her mobile phone.

Online abuse can take many forms. For example, an architect took intimate pictures of two women and uploaded them to an online sex forum. The women had separately agreed to pose for him, but only on condition that he would not share the images. He did so and was sentenced to 10 months’ jail in April 2023.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top