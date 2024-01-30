Online Criminal Harms Act to kick in from Feb 1, with special provisions for scams

SINGAPORE - The Online Criminal Harms Act (Ocha) will take effect on Feb 1, and will allow the Government to remove criminal content online.

The Act, which was passed in Parliament on July 5, 2023, seeks to tackle the evolving criminal harms online and makes special provisions for scams and malicious cyber activities.

Under Ocha, the Government can issue directions and orders, which will restrict and limit the exposure of Singapore users to criminal activities on online platforms.

Directions can be issued to any online service provider, entity or individual, as long as there is reasonable suspicion that an online activity is linked to a specified offence.

Examples of specified offences include those relating to terrorism and internal security, racial and religious harmony, drugs, violence and scams.

The threshold is lower for scams, allowing directions to be issued even if there is only suspicion that certain online activities are in preparation of a scam.

On Jan 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said this was so that scams can be proactively disrupted, even before the public falls prey to them.

A total of 22,339 scam cases were reported in the first half of 2023, compared with 13,576 cases in the same period in 2022.