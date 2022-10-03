Social media firms face fines, blocking in S'pore under new Bill to tackle online harm

SINGAPORE - Social media services with significant reach in Singapore will need to implement measures to limit local users' exposure to harmful content, as part of a slate of measures under the Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill tabled in Parliament on Monday.

These platforms will also be required to provide accountability to their users on such measures.

Under the Bill, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will be empowered to issue orders to deal with egregious content in the event that it is accessed by local users on major social media platforms. These orders will not be issued for private communications.

Egregious content includes posts advocating suicide, self-harm, child sexual exploitation, terrorism and materials that may incite racial or religious tensions or pose a risk to public health.

The Bill is a new addition to the Broadcasting Act, aimed at regulating online communication services, which include major social media firms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Failure to comply with any of the stipulated measures and IMDA directions may attract fines, which have yet to be determined. The offending online platform may also be blocked in Singapore.

Parliament will debate on the Bill at a second reading, slated for November.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said the Bill comes amid widespread acceptance that online services have a responsibility to keep their users safe from online harms.

"While some online services have made efforts to address harmful content, the prevalence of harmful online content remains a concern, given the high level of digital penetration and pervasive usage of online services among Singapore users, including children," said MCI in a statement.

Platforms with significant reach or impact in Singapore may be designated as regulated online communication services, and be required to comply with a draft Code of Practice for Online Safety.

Proposed measures under the draft code received support from the public after a month-long consultation that ended in August. The code may be updated following further industry consultation.

Under the code, regulated online platforms will need to establish and apply measures to prevent users, especially children under 18 years old, from accessing harmful content.

This includes tools that allow children or their parents to manage their safety on these services. The firms will also need to provide practical guidance on what content presents a risk of harm to users and simple ways for them to report harmful content and unwanted interactions.

Services are expected to be transparent about how they are protecting local users from harmful content, by providing information that reflects users' experience on their services to allow them to make informed decisions.