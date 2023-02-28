S’pore to tackle harmful content in app stores, online games; set rules for collection of children’s data

SINGAPORE - Singapore will address risks associated with harmful content in app stores and online games to secure its digital spaces.

How children’s personal data is collected and data is used in artificial intelligence (AI) systems will also be addressed over the next 12 to 18 months, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who on Tuesday announced steps the authorities will take to tighten their grip on digital issues.

Specifically, the Government will develop a new code of practice for app stores to require the removal of harmful content circulating on the marketplace.

“App stores may carry apps with harmful content, especially for children. This could include content depicting explicit sexual activities or inciting violence,” Mrs Teo said, adding that the code will involve industry consultation.

She was responding to questions from Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson SMC) on how MCI will clamp down on harmful content found on platforms beyond social media services like those on the metaverse.

The code of practice for app stores will complement the Code of Practice for Online Safety, which will be fully implemented in the second half of 2023.

The latter will require all social media firms with significant reach, such as Instagram and Facebook, to put in place systems to limit Singapore users’ exposure to online harms, including content promoting terrorism, cyberbullying or those that may incite racial or religious tensions.

MCI will also look to reduce Singapore users’ exposure to harmful content through games, possibly through a classification scheme for online games, similar to age ratings for video games, said Mrs Teo.

“This will clarify the age-appropriateness of games and help parents exercise better supervision over their children’s online gaming,” she said. “Apps with egregious content may also become unavailable for download. But games may also be accessed through platforms other than apps, and we will study how to deal with this.”

The spotlight on gaming follows reports of online games being rife with lewd and other harmful content. In a recent case in Singapore, the Internal Security Department learnt that a radicalised teen had joined several Roblox servers that had virtual worlds that replicated conflict zones occupied by terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) will also publish the Use of Personal Data in AI Systems later in 2023. These guidelines for industries will contain best practices on the use of personal data to train, test and monitor AI systems.

Children’s Personal Data guidelines will also be issued to social media services and companies whose products are used by children. This advisory will specify that parental consent must be obtained before collecting data from children under 13, and that a child’s profile is not made public by default.