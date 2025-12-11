Man taken to hospital after altercation at Downtown East bistro, police investigating

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 37-year-old man is assisting in police investigations, following an altercation at Downtown East on Dec 9 .

In a social media post on Dec 10 , Jyu Yae Bistro - an eatery at Downtown East - claimed a customer had assaulted one of its employees.

The post was accompanied by a video, which showed a man wearing a black top and shorts, and white slippers, speaking to another man in all black.

The man in shorts then hooks the leg of the other man and pushes him, causing him to fall over.

The man in shorts is then seen kicking in the direction of the second man, who is on the floor.

The bistro said the incident happened at 10.42pm , where “an individual acted aggressively with no reason towards our staff while they were performing their duties”.

It said it had filed a police report and the affected employee is receiving medical care at the hospital.

In another video posted on Reddit, a man wearing a black top and shorts and white slippers can be seen shouting at a small group of people at the entrance of a mall. The build of the man is similar to the person in the video shared by the bistro.

In the second video, a man in dark clothes is seen sitting beside the mall’s sliding door before eventually getting up and moving inside.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed they were alerted to an incident on the night of Dec 9 at 1 Pasir Ris Close , which is where Downtown East is located.

A 23-year-old man was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

The bistro said it will be permanently banning the man from entering any of its establishments, “due to previous repeated behaviour concerns involving the same individual”.

The bistro is among three eateries under the Jyu Concepts umbrella.

“Violence, aggression, or abusive conduct towards our staff will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the company said.