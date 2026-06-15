ST Podcasts
Discover The Straits Times’ award-winning podcasts
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- The Straits Times offers diverse podcasts on current affairs, health, finance, and Asian perspectives, available weekly on major audio platforms.
- Notable series include "Green Trails" (2025 gold), "True Crimes Of Asia" (2024 gold), and "Unsolved Mysteries Of South-east Asia" (2022 winner).
- These audio-on-demand shows allow multitasking listeners to engage with content via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and ST/SPH Awedio apps.
AI generated
Podcasts have become part of the global media landscape these days. The audio-on-demand format allows many listeners to often do other chores or hobbies, while hearing the shows in the background over headphones or bluetooth speakers.
Follow our shows on your favourite audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify or even The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section.
Trailer narrated by: Podcast editor Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg); edited by: Elsa Goh
All-in-one ST Podcasts Channel
Almost every weekday, our ALL-IN-ONE channel showcases discussions on Singapore current affairs, opinions, geopolitics through an Asian lens, health, climate change, personal finance and career.
Channel: https://str.sg/wvz7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukK
Spotify: https://str.sg/wukH
Get notified each time our latest episodes ‘drop’ during the week. Or you can follow the shows you’d like specifically below.
Mondays
HeadStart On Record
Get a headstart in your personal finance and career with hosts - business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan and video journalist See Kai Wen.
Follow Headstart On Record Podcast:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
Tuesdays
Green Pulse
The Straits Times’ assistant news editor Audrey Tan and deputy foreign editor David Fogarty provide you with a South-east Asian perspective to global environmental challenges.
Follow Green Pulse Podcast:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag
Health Check
The Straits Times’ senior health correspondent Joyce Teo chats with expert guests to help you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Follow Health Check Podcast:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ
Wednesdays
In Your Opinion
The Straits Times’ assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong and ST’s Opinion editors - led by Lin Suling - take a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
Thursdays
The Usual Place
Synopsis: In ST’s first regularly-filmed podcast series, join our livestream every Thursday at 12pm SGT/HKT as The Straits Times’ Natasha Ann Zachariah sits with guests to unpack the latest current affairs.
Follow The Usual Place Podcast:
YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast
Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX
Spotify: https://str.sg/cd2P
Fridays
Asian Insider
Get our distinct take on global issues with an Asian perspective, with ST’s globally-based correspondents led by foreign editor Li Xueying.
Follow Asian Insider Podcast:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
You can email the podcast team feedback or PR pitches at: podcast@sph.com.sg
Special Edition series
Green Trails
(Headphones recommended): In this new 4-part environment podcast series for 2024 - Green Trails - The Straits Times hits the ground with experts in spaces that are critical to the interlinked crises the planet faces: climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.
The Green Trails podcast series clinched the gold award for Best Podcast at the Digital Media Awards Asia 2025 on April 23, organised by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra).
Discover Green Trails Podcast: https://str.sg/bMyx
True Crimes of Asia
(Headphones recommended): A 6-part series from April till September 2023, exploring recent real crimes that gripped, horrified and laid bare the issues that afflicted societies in Asia.
Listen to the events surrounding a spine-chilling find in a Bangkok temple. Or the gruesome death of a domestic helper in Singapore.
This series clinched the gold award for Best Podcast at the Digital Media Awards Asia 2024 in April, and third place for Best Podcast at the Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2024, both organised by Wan-Ifra.
Discover True Crimes Of Asia Podcast:
Channel: https://str.sg/i44T
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/i44q
Spotify: https://str.sg/i44c
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia
(Headphones recommended): In this five-part special series featuring ST’s foreign correspondents, The Straits Times dives into some of the greatest unsolved mysteries in South-east Asia, and examines the underlying issues that they exposed.
The series also won The Best Podcast/Digital Audio Project category at the 2022 Digital Media Awards Asia, organised by Wan-Ifra.
Discover Unsolved Mysteries Of South-east Asia Podcast:
Channel: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3W
Spotify: https://str.sg/wuJ9
Music Lab
(Headphones recommended): The Straits Times records music acts chatting and performing an original song.
Follow Music Lab Podcast:
Channel: https://str.sg/w9TX
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/w9TB
Spotify: https://str.sg/w9T6
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Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB
Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX