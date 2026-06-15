Discover The Straits Times’ award-winning podcasts

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The Straits Times podcast team, (Front row), Assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong (left) and podcast editor Ernest Luis (right), with (back row, from left) Podcast producers Amirul Karim, Fa'izah Sani, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh.

Podcasts have become part of the global media landscape these days. The audio-on-demand format allows many listeners to often do other chores or hobbies, while hearing the shows in the background over headphones or bluetooth speakers.

Follow our shows on your favourite audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify or even The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section.

Trailer narrated by: Podcast editor Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg); edited by: Elsa Goh

All-in-one ST Podcasts Channel

Almost every weekday, our ALL-IN-ONE channel showcases discussions on Singapore current affairs, opinions, geopolitics through an Asian lens, health, climate change, personal finance and career.

Channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukK

Spotify: https://str.sg/wukH

Get notified each time our latest episodes ‘drop’ during the week. Or you can follow the shows you’d like specifically below.

Mondays

HeadStart On Record

Get a headstart in your personal finance and career with hosts - business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan and video journalist See Kai Wen.

Follow Headstart On Record Podcast:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

Headstart on Record hosts Sue-Ann Tan and See Kai Wen, with podcast producer Amirul Karim ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Tuesdays

Green Pulse

The Straits Times’ assistant news editor Audrey Tan and deputy foreign editor David Fogarty provide you with a South-east Asian perspective to global environmental challenges.

Follow Green Pulse Podcast:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

(From left) Assistant podcast editor, Lynda Hong, assistant news editor Audrey Tan, deputy foreign editor David Fogarty and podcast producer Hadyu Rahim ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Health Check

The Straits Times’ senior health correspondent Joyce Teo chats with expert guests to help you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Follow Health Check Podcast:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

(From left): Host of ST Health Check, Joyce Teo, senior health correspondent; and Amirul Karim, podcast producer. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Wednesdays

In Your Opinion

The Straits Times’ assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong and ST’s Opinion editors - led by Lin Suling - take a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

(Front row L-R) Senior columnist Tan Dawn Wei, Opinion editor Lin Suling, Assistant Podcast editor Lynda Hong, (back row L-R) Deputy Opinion editor Mubin Saadat, Assistant Opinion editor Lianne Chia, Deputy Opinion editor Bhavan Jaipragas, and Podcast Producer Teo Tong Kai. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Thursdays

The Usual Place

Synopsis: In ST’s first regularly-filmed podcast series, join our livestream every Thursday at 12pm SGT/HKT as The Straits Times’ Natasha Ann Zachariah sits with guests to unpack the latest current affairs.

Follow The Usual Place Podcast:

YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast

Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX

Spotify: https://str.sg/cd2P

Danson Cheong (Audience Lab Deputy Head), Elizabeth Law (Senior Audience Growth Specialist), Natasha Zachariah (TUP host and correspondent) and podcast producer Eden Soh Yu Qiang. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Fridays

Asian Insider

Get our distinct take on global issues with an Asian perspective, with ST’s globally-based correspondents led by foreign editor Li Xueying.

Follow Asian Insider Podcast:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

(From the left) Podcast editor Ernest Luis, assistant foreign editor, deputy foreign editor Albert Wai, Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh, foreign editor Li Xueying, senior columnist Ravi Velloor and podcast producer Fa'izah Sani. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

You can email the podcast team feedback or PR pitches at: podcast@sph.com.sg

Special Edition series

Green Trails

(Headphones recommended): In this new 4-part environment podcast series for 2024 - Green Trails - The Straits Times hits the ground with experts in spaces that are critical to the interlinked crises the planet faces: climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

The Green Trails podcast series clinched the gold award for Best Podcast at the Digital Media Awards Asia 2025 on April 23, organised by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra).

Discover Green Trails Podcast: https://str.sg/bMyx

True Crimes of Asia

(Headphones recommended): A 6-part series from April till September 2023, exploring recent real crimes that gripped, horrified and laid bare the issues that afflicted societies in Asia.

Listen to the events surrounding a spine-chilling find in a Bangkok temple. Or the gruesome death of a domestic helper in Singapore.

This series clinched the gold award for Best Podcast at the Digital Media Awards Asia 2024 in April, and third place for Best Podcast at the Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2024, both organised by Wan-Ifra.

Discover True Crimes Of Asia Podcast:

Channel: https://str.sg/i44T

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/i44q

Spotify: https://str.sg/i44c

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia

(Headphones recommended): In this five-part special series featuring ST’s foreign correspondents, The Straits Times dives into some of the greatest unsolved mysteries in South-east Asia, and examines the underlying issues that they exposed.

The series also won The Best Podcast/Digital Audio Project category at the 2022 Digital Media Awards Asia, organised by Wan-Ifra.

Discover Unsolved Mysteries Of South-east Asia Podcast:

Channel: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3W

Spotify: https://str.sg/wuJ9

Music Lab

(Headphones recommended): The Straits Times records music acts chatting and performing an original song.

Follow Music Lab Podcast:

Channel: https://str.sg/w9TX

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/w9TB

Spotify: https://str.sg/w9T6

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Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX