Interpol seizes record 30,000 living animals from the illegal wildlife trade

The International police organisation, which has an office in Singapore, said on Dec 11 this was the most number of animals ever seized in Operation Thunder, in its ninth run this year.

The operation, which targets the illegal trafficking of floral and fauna, involved authorities from 134 countries which made a record high 4,620 seizures of protected animals and plants, illegally logged timber, and endangered species.

A total of 20,000 animals were seized by the authorities in 2024’s operation.

This illegal trade is largely driven by a demand for exotic pets, said Interpol in a release on Dec 11.

In total, 1,100 suspects were identified. Interpol said 69 notice s were issued to aid the identification, tracking and arrest of potential suspects.

Despite the increase in the number of animal seizures, most wildlife trafficking involved animal remains, parts and derivatives, often used in traditional medicine or specialty foods, said Interpol.

Interpol added that the estimated value of wildlife crime was US$20 billion (S$25.8 billion), but the actual figure could be much higher due to the clandestine nature of the trade.

This year’s Operation Thunder revealed an increasing illicit trade of bushmeat, or wild animal meat. Globally, 5.8 tonnes of bushmeat were seized by the authorities, including over 400kg of giraffe meat found in Kenya, as well as zebra and antelope meat and skins uncovered by Tanzanian law enforcement.

Over 10,000 tonnes of live plants and plant derivatives were found as well.

Law enforcement agencies across the 134 countries also reported 14,000 pieces of illegally logged timber, which was estimated to account for 15 to 30 per cent of all timber traded globally.

Besides live animals, the operation also revealed a spike in trafficking of exotic arthropods.

Nearly 10,500 butterflies, spiders and insects – many protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) – were seized around the world.

General secretary of Interpol Valdecy Urquiza said: “Operation Thunder once again exposes the sophistication and scale of the criminal networks driving the illegal wildlife and forestry trade – networks that increasingly intersect with all crime areas, from drug trafficking to human exploitation.

“These syndicates target vulnerable species, undermine the rule of law and endanger communities worldwide. Recognising these deeply interconnected crime threats, Interpol is committed to strengthening global policing responses, dismantling the entire ecosystem of illicit activity and protecting our planet’s shared natural and human heritage.”

Stopping wildlife crime in Singapore

On Nov 8, an attempt to smuggle 35.7kg of rhinoceros horns from South Africa into Laos through Singapore was foiled by air cargo handler Sats and the National Parks Board.

Authorities uncovered 20 rhino horns, estimated to be worth about $1.13 million, and some 150kg of other animal parts including bones, teeth and claws.

In June, a married couple was sentenced to three weeks’ jail each for smuggling a pomeranian and a dachshund across the Causeway.

The buyer of the dachshund, Tok Su Wen, 41, was fined $7,000 in December 2024 marking the first time NParks had prosecuted a purchaser for abetting animal smuggling.

In May, The Straits Times reported that 42 cases animal smuggling attempts were stopped at Singapore’s borders — the highest number of smuggling attempts in previous years.

One of these cases involved a 40-year-old Indian national who attempted to smuggle 58 Indian star tortoises into Indonesia via Changi Airport. He was jailed for 16 months.

The tortoises were hidden in luggage with no ventilation. One of the tortoises was dead while 22 others were later assessed to be “thin”.

Other cases in 2024 included the smuggling of kittens, puppies and birds. Apart from the 42 cases, NParks said live corals were also smuggled.

ST has contacted NParks and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.