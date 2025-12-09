Commissioner of Charities bars man behind donation scam from raising funds for charitable purposes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A man who was earlier sentenced to jail for running a donation scam has been barred from carrying out any fund raising activities for charitable purposes from Dec 9.

The Commissioner of Charities on Dec 9 issued a prohibition order against Lim Kah Kheng , 42 , after he was convicted and sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail over four counts of cheating.

A total of 11 similar charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Under the guise of social entrepreneurship and charitable work, he reportedly collected more than $106,000 from more than 12,600 victims between January 2020 and June 2024.

Charge sheets show that Lim had edited documents that bore the name of a company called A Nation of Love.

In its statement on Dec 9, the Commissioner of Charities said it was satisfied that Lim “is not a fit and proper person to administer or to be associated with a fund-raising appeal for charitable, benevolent or philanthropic purposes”.

It has decided to prohibit Lim from conducting any such appeals in the future to protect the interest of the public, it added.

Commissioner of Charities Desmond Chin encouraged members of the public to ask for more details and ensure their donations are used for genuine charitable purposes .

“The Office of the Commissioner of Charities will not hesitate to take firm action against those who exploit the public’s trust and generosity for personal gain,” he added.

In its statement, the Commissioner of Charities also advised the public to be discerning when they are approached by individuals or organisations conducting fund-raising activities.

They should not feel pressured to donate immediately, it said.

Some measures that the public can take include asking questions about who the beneficiaries are and what the donations will be used for.

They should also check if the organisation or beneficiary is a registered or exempt charity, or a foreign fund-raising permit holder.

Additionally, those interested to donate can also check whether the organisation or beneficiary has disclosed details of their fund-raising appeal. They can do so via the charity portal, by sending an SMS to 79777 in the format FR<space>Organisation Name or calling the Charities Unit hotline on 6337 6597.

“Members of the public should not give money or personal information, credit card details or online account details to anyone they do not know or trust,” the Commissioner of Charities said.

“If in doubt, donate directly through the organisation’s official website.”

Anyone who have serious concerns regarding suspicious activities can also report the matter by sending an e-mail to mccy_charities@mccy.gov.sg

Those who suspect fraud or scams should also file a police report immediately.