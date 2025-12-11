N-level results to be released on Dec 18

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The results will be released at 2pm on Dec 18.

SINGAPORE – The results of the Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education (GCE) N-level examinations will be released at 2pm on Dec 18.

This was announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Dec 11.

School candidates will receive their results from their secondary schools, which will share the details on the arrangements.

Those who cannot collect their results in person can appoint someone to do so. Such students can contact their schools for help to appoint a proxy, who must produce relevant documents for the school’s verification when collecting the results.

Private candidates, meanwhile, can access their results via SEAB’s C andidates P ortal from 2.45pm on Dec 18 to 11pm on Jan 2, 2026.

Students who wish to apply for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can submit their applications via an ITE portal between 2.30pm on Dec 18 and 5pm on Dec 22.

They may also apply using physical forms available at the customer and visitor centres at the three ITE colleges. Those who want to collect these forms should make an appointment with the respective colleges before going down.

ITE posting results will be released at 9am on Dec 26 , via its portal.

Those who receive an offer should respond to it through the portal by 11.59pm on Jan 2, 2026.

Candidates who wish to apply for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) may do so via the ITE application portal as well. Applications will be open from 2.30pm on Dec 18 to 5pm on Dec 22. This programme prepares students to move into selected polytechnic diploma courses after a two-year Higher Nitec course in ITE.

Posting results will be available from 2pm on Dec 26. Those who receive an offer have till 11.59pm on Jan 2, 2026 to respond to it.

School candidates who do not have a confirmed place in the DPP should report to their secondary schools in 2025 for Secondary 5.

Meanwhile, applications to the Polytechnic Foundation Programme will open in January, on the day of the GCE O-level results release. The programme caters to eligible Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who want to go to a polytechnic.

Such students will receive a form, inviting them to apply for the programme.

Those who wish to apply should first report to their secondary schools in 2026 to start their Secondary 5 year, while waiting to know if they are eligible for, or have confirmed, a place in the foundation programme.

Students may consult their teachers, counsellors in schools or make a counselling appointment via the Education and Career Guidance Centre @ MOE between Dec 11 and 26.

The centre is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and 9am to noon on Saturdays and eve of public holidays .