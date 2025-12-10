In Your Opinion Podcast
Can Singapore ever stop being a ‘Fine City’? The psychology of etiquette on public transport
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
Synopsis: Every second Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times takes a hard look at Singapore’s social issues of the day with guests.
Behaviours of inconsiderate commuters on public transport and interchanges are set to be regulated under new laws passed in Parliament in Oct 2025.
Examples of inconsiderate behaviour include littering, eating and drinking, as well as playing loud music and videos on mobile phones.
The latest legislation follows a slew of laws that regulate behaviours in Singapore, raising the question if we can ever shake off Singapore’s reputation of being a ‘fine’ city.
To find out more, ST assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong speaks to two sociologists.
They are Assistant Professor of Sociology (Education) at the School of Social Sciences at the Singapore Management University, George Wong; and Research Assistant Professor and head of the Urban Psychology Lab in the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, Samuel Chng.
Highlights (click/tap above):
11:24 How people demonstrated civic behaviour during the Covid pandemic
18:25 The technological reason for seniors blasting videos and music
22:28 Empowering bus drivers to deal with inconsiderate commuters
26:10 How other countries regulate civil behaviours in public transport
29:46 The lady commuter that ‘broke’ the system
Read ST’s Opinion section:
Host: Lynda Hong ( lyndahong@sph.com.sg
lyndahong@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Chen Junyi
Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Lynda Hong
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here and get notified for new episode drops:
Apple Podcasts:
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
podcast@sph.com.sg
SPH Awedio app:
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel:
Get more updates:
The Usual Place Podcast YouTube:
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store:
Google Play: