Straitstimes.com header logo

Man charged with molesting 6-year-old girl in Changi Airport transit area

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jeffrey Alan Carreiro was also ordered on Dec 11 to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

Jeffrey Alan Carreiro was also ordered on Dec 11 to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

avatar-alt

Shaffiq Alkhatib

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – A man has been handed a molestation charge after he

allegedly outraged a six-year-old girl’s modesty

in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Dec 9.

Jeffrey Alan Carreiro, 46, was also ordered on Dec 11 to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

According to court documents, the American allegedly kissed and touched the girl’s abdomen, lifted the waistband of her trousers and peered inside. The incident is said to have happened at around 5pm on Dec 9.

Police said previously that the child had been sleeping on a bench next to her mother.

The woman, who woke up and spotted Carreiro, confronted him immediately, said a police spokesperson.

She alerted the police when he walked away.

After establishing the man’s identity using CCTV footage, officers from the Airport Police Division arrested him within four hours of receiving a report about the case.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 23.

For molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

More on this topic
Elderly man charged after he allegedly molested then 12-year-old girl in church
Man gets over 10 months’ jail for repeatedly molesting boy with autism at swimming complex

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.