Driver, 73, assisting with police investigations after accident in NEX carpark

A silver car (right) is seen travelling down a carpark ramp at a high speed.

SINGAPORE – A 73-year-old male driver is assisting the police in investigations following an accident at the multi-storey carpark in NEX shopping mall on Dec 6.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving four cars along Serangoon Central at about 2.30pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) added it received a call for assistance at 23 Serangoon Central, which is the mall’s address.

A 66-year-old male car driver and his 60-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital .

Footage from one of the eyewitnesses, shared on Facebook page Singapore Roads Accident.com, shows a silver car travelling down a ramp at a high speed from the third level of the carpark to the second.

As it approaches the second level, it collides with a second car which was flung to its left .

The impact of the collision causes the second car to collide with two other cars parked nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing.