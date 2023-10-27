ISD’s vital role in keeping Singapore safe

The public may not notice the good work of Internal Security Department (ISD) officers, but they have been and remain silent guardians against very real threats, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Here are edited excerpts from his speech at ISD’s 75th anniversary gala dinner on Tuesday.

For three-quarters of a century, ISD has worked quietly and vigilantly in the background to keep Singapore safe and secure. Tonight’s celebration is an opportunity for us to reflect on ISD’s journey, and recognise the good work of many ISD officers over all these decades.

Sometimes people think that nation-building is all sweetness and light. That all it takes is to have leaders to have great ideas, to inspire people to unite behind a common cause, and if we all work hard, we will progress and prosper. Of course, all of that is necessary, but it is not quite enough.

Real life is more complicated. Societies have to defend themselves against all sorts of dangers. We would be gullible to think that everyone wishes us well. From abroad, we can be targeted by foreign influence operations and covert activities. On the domestic front, vulnerabilities and fault lines need to be managed. While we must not be paranoid and see shadows behind every corner, neither should we be naive about the real threats to an open and stable society.

It is therefore critical for the Government to stay well informed about such threats, and be equipped to deal with them.

That is why the British colonial government established the Singapore Special Branch 75 years ago, after the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) launched an armed uprising to establish a communist state. During the Malayan Emergency, the Special Branch, as the domestic intelligence agency, played a central role in tackling the communist threat. After separation from Malaysia, the Special Branch was renamed the Internal Security Department in 1966.

Commenting on the battle against the CPM, Dr Goh Keng Swee said that “the first and most important of the prerequisites to success is, I regret to say, an efficient secret police, or ‘Special Branch’, to use the delicate British colonial term for it”. He said this in the context of defeating a communist insurgency. But the need for an “efficient secret police”, as Dr Goh called it, extends beyond this specific context. In the post-communist era, the nations face a whole host of other dangers.

Most countries have specialised intelligence agencies focused on their own domestic situations. The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) in the US, the MI5 in Britain, the Shin Bet in Israel, or the Malaysian Special Branch, just to name a few. The ISD is our counterpart to these foreign agencies, equally and indeed even more essential to us because Singapore is more vulnerable than most other countries. As a diverse multiracial and multi-religious nation, our inherent fault lines will always exist. And being such an open and interconnected society, our people are susceptible to many external influences.

During the Malayan Emergency, the communist threat to Singapore was inextricably linked to the insurgency being fought in Malaya – the same Communist Party of Malaya operated on both sides of the Causeway. And looming large behind them were the communist giants, in particular China, which provided the CPM with support and ideological motivation.

Today, we continue to be affected by trends in the region and beyond.

We follow developments in the Middle East, including the ongoing social reforms in Saudi Arabia and the war between Israel and Hamas, to understand their impact on populations in South-east Asia, and on our own population.

Our terrorism threat also does not arise domestically, but springs from the broader security situation in the region. The Jemaah Islamiyah group originated in Indonesia, and spawned cells in Malaysia and the Philippines as well as Singapore. ISIS operated in Syria and Iraq, but it inspired some Singaporeans to self-radicalise.

From Western countries, we are exposed to political and academic discourse that reflects their social problems and divisions. Ideas like white privilege and structural racism, and the rhetoric of intersectionality and social justice, and identity politics, can easily and uncritically find their way into our public debate, and lead us astray.

These are external influences that we should already be tracking. But because they can also be attack vectors exploited by parties who mean us harm, therefore all the more they demand our close attention.

That is why it is vital to have a capable and vigilant ISD to protect ourselves.

Tonight, let me talk about three security issues that preoccupy us – the threat of terrorism, the dangers posed by foreign influence operations and our own domestic vulnerabilities.