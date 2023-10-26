Israel mounts new sortie into Gaza, hints there may be several ‘invasions’

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israel said its ground forces had made a big push into Gaza overnight to attack Hamas targets as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was still preparing for a ground invasion that could be one of several.

Gaza is reeling from almost three weeks of Israeli bombing triggered by a mass killing spree in southern Israel by Iranian-backed Hamas, which runs the besieged enclave.

The United States and other countries are urging Israel to delay a full invasion as Western leaders fear that an attack with a high death toll among Palestinian civilians could spark a wider war.

Already, other Iranian-backed groups have attacked Israel and US forces elsewhere in the region.

Israel is waging a “war of revenge” on Gaza aimed at its total destruction, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said on Thursday.

“This war has no real objective, other than the total destruction of every liveable place in Gaza. This war is not directed by military plans, there are no norms respected. All international rules of war are violated,” Mr Al-Maliki told reporters in The Hague.

US President Joe Biden held a call with Mr Netanyahu on Wednesday, discussing “ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release” of Americans believed to be held hostage by militants in Gaza, the White House said overnight.

Israel said there were 224 hostages in Gaza. Hamas has threatened to kill some of those it holds, who include many foreign passport holders, but has freed four since last Friday. Gaza began receiving a small amount of aid the following day.

“The President reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law,” the White House said.

The comments reflect a balancing act over US support for Israel’s actions after Mr Biden was criticised for casting doubt on Palestinian casualty figures.

Mr Netanyahu, who has suggested repeatedly that a ground invasion is imminent, told citizens in an address on Wednesday evening: “I will not elaborate on when, how or how many.”