2 in 5 would report if loved ones show radicalisation signs; S’pore remains terrorism target: ISD

SINGAPORE - About 37 per cent, or less than 2 in 5, of Singapore citizens and permanent residents, would contact the authorities if they believed their loved ones were displaying signs of radicalisation, a recent Ministry of Home Affairs survey has found.

This comes even as 70 per cent of the 2,004 Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 15 and above surveyed said they were generally alert and would keep a lookout for suspicious behaviours or items when in a public place.

The findings from the survey, conducted from October to December 2022, come amid an assessment by authorities here that while Singapore has no imminent terror threat, it continues to be a target of terrorist elements.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Monday in its annual terrorism threat assessment that youth radicalisation is a growing concern here, with social media and gaming platforms being used as channels for recruitment into terror groups.

Those getting radicalised by groups such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Singapore are also getting younger.

Since 2015, 49 self-radicalised individuals, comprising 37 Singaporeans and 12 foreigners, have been issued ISA Orders.

In the same period, 11 self-radicalised Singaporean youth aged 20 or below have been dealt with under the Internal Security Act. Of the four cases dealt with since the last terrorism threat assessment in July 2022, three of them are young people.

The youngest detainee, 15, was detained in December 2022. The Al-Qaeda and ISIS supporter wanted to establish an Islamic caliphate through violence, as he considered conducting knife attacks against non-Muslims and becoming a suicide bomber.

ISD said that most of the self-radicalised individuals detected in Singapore were influenced by Islamist extremist narratives, such as those propagated by ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

“These narratives tap underlying grievances to justify certain radical beliefs. For example, one ISIS narrative espouses that Islam is under siege by the West, and legitimises violence as a means to redress alleged injustices done to Muslims,” it added.

ISD also noted that ISIS’ territorial and leadership losses have not diminished its appeal to this audience, many of whom consume a diet of violent, apocalyptic narratives from social media.

“There exists an online eco-system of ISIS supporters, who circulate and recycle these narratives and facilitate the radicalisation of like-minded individuals across borders,” said ISD.

ISD added that social media and online gaming platforms have featured prominently in recent local ISA cases as channels of radicalisation.

The three youngsters who were dealt with in the past year were all radicalised by ISIS propaganda online. They also became acquainted through the same extremist social media channel.

In private conversations online, they shared their radical beliefs and support for terrorist groups and discussed measures to conceal their online activities.