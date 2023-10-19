How dangerous is insomnia? How fear of what it’s doing to your body can wreck your sleep

I (Leon) have recently seen several patients who were concerned their insomnia symptoms would increase their risk for dementia. They were in their 70s and were waking up two or three times a night, which they took to be insomnia. But they were not impaired in the daytime in a way typical of insomnia.

Their brief awakenings are normal for most people and completely harmless. Brief awakenings emerge from the periodic phases of light sleep that occur naturally between the four or five 90-minute deep sleep cycles. If you’re unaware of this “roller coaster” of 90-minute cycles, you might think such awakenings are a sign of disease. In fact, they are perfectly normal and experienced more as people age when sleep naturally becomes lighter and shorter – with no ill effect.

Therefore, I reassured them that their sleep patterns were normal and they did not have insomnia. That requires daytime impairments – fatigue, cognitive problems, mild depression, irritability, distress or anxiety – in addition to night-time symptoms.

I trust they were reassured, and so they avoided the type of fear and worry that would have triggered a cascade of events leading to insomnia.

Is it really insomnia?

So where did my patients get the notion their sleep symptoms could lead to dementia? Let’s pick apart this tsunami of alarming information.

It usually starts with very large surveys that find a statistically significant relationship between measures of sleep problems and subsequently developing dementia.

First, most of these studies ask participants to report how long they typically sleep. Those reporting less than six hours a night show a small but statistically elevated risk of developing dementia.

These studies do not say if people have clinical insomnia diagnosed by a health professional. Instead, they rely solely on participants guessing how long they have slept, which can be inaccurate.

The studies would have also included many people without insomnia who are not allowing themselves adequate opportunity for sleep. Perhaps they had the habit of socialising or playing computer games late at night.

In other words, we don’t know what proportion of these short sleepers are simply overestimating their sleep problems, or restricting their sleep and experiencing chronic sleep loss rather than insomnia.

What do the numbers really mean?

A second problem is with interpreting the meaning of “statistically significant”. This just means the results were unlikely to be due to pure chance. If a single study shows a 20 per cent increased risk of a physical health problem associated with insomnia, how worried should we be? This single finding does not necessarily mean it is worth considering in our everyday lives.

Studies relating insomnia to health risks are also typically inconsistent. For example, although some studies have found small increases in dementia risk with having insomnia, a very large British study did not find any relationship between the amount of sleep or sleeping difficulties and dementia risk.