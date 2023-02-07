Bet you didn’t know you needed a sleep coach

UNITED STATES – A decade ago, high achievers would boast of how little sleep they got, as if it were a sign of courage and stamina.

That flipped on its head in recent years, with length and quality of sleep the new badge of honour.

Now, the most restful pastime humans can enjoy is starting to look like a competitive sport.

According to the burgeoning sleep-tech industry, if you want to win – and apparently you do want to win – you need a sleep coach and high-end gadgets.

To prove just how good you are at closing your eyes and nodding off, a metric is required. A nice, simple number that can proclaim whether you have been nailing or failing, and there are plenty of commercial and non-profit enterprises available to grade you.

The Washington-based National Sleep Foundation has even trademarked its Sleep Health Index, so you can be your Best Slept Self (also trademarked).

Among device-makers, Finland’s Oura Health Oy has a ring to be worn 24/7 that is claimed to be “like a sleep lab on your finger” and gives you a score out of 100.

Whoop, a wristband, tracks your sleep performance and charges each month to keep tabs.

Watches from Garmin, Samsung and Apple all provide a similar catalogue of data collated during the night to estimate phases such as deep, light and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep.

While increasingly accurate, these devices do not know which phase of sleep you are in – they use algorithms to make an educated guess.

How useful such devices are is contentious.

Many of the makers claim that customers experience improved sleep and health. Few offer peer-reviewed clinical data to back it up, however. Some psychologists and researchers dispute whether the data collected is accurate.

Even if it is accurate, there is still a problem: Most sleep-tracking devices merely collate information. They cannot directly improve sleep – that is up to you.

At best, a device connected to an app can offer recommendations based on the user’s habits coupled with clinical research. They are often generic: Sleep earlier, drink less alcohol and caffeine, exercise more, and cut screen time at night.