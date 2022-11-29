Here’s why the night shift is putting your health at risk

Shift work means businesses and organisations can be productive for 24 hours a day. It was initially adopted to protect camps or cities against predators, enemies or disasters.

Since the industrial revolution and the development of artificial lighting, manufacturing, service and retail sectors have used shift work to increase productivity and profitability, and provide continuous healthcare and emergency services.

Around 20 per cent of the workforce are now shift workers, with 25 per cent to 30 per cent of those working nights.

But working when you’re supposed to sleep and rest disrupts your normal physiology.

More cancer, heart attacks and diabetes



Before the 1990s, little was known about the impact of shift work on health.

Then a landmark study using clinical data from the mid-1990s found nurses working at night had an increased risk of breast cancer. This risk increased with the number of years spent performing shift work.

This and other studies led the International Agency for Research on Cancer to conclude in 2007 that night shift work should be classified as “probably carcinogenic to humans” (Group 2A), meaning experts suspect it increases the chance of cancer. This statement was confirmed in 2019.

Since then, studies have shown shift work, particularly rotating shift work, also increases the risk of heart disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes, dementia, and overall premature death.

It is also associated with decreased alertness and a higher risk of accidents.

What’s behind the increased risk?



Growing evidence points to the disruption of the circadian clock caused by being active or awake at night when we are supposed to sleep.

During evolution, living species – from bacteria and plants to humans – have acquired a circadian clock to optimise bodily processes in an environment that changes throughout the day.

Consequently, almost all aspects of behaviour, physiology and metabolism are rhythmically organised to anticipate these daily changes.

Muscle strength, the immune system, and cognitive performances, for example, are higher during the day when the body is also storing nutrients from food. These functions decrease in the night, when the body starts to use the stored nutrients during this period of fasting.

These circadian clocks are present in almost every cell of our organism. The central clock in the brain acts as a kind of conductor of an orchestra that synchronises all these clocks and is synchronised every day by the environmental light.