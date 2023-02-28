Doc Talk: The link between sleeping too little, or too much, and cancer

SINGAPORE – Too much sleep increases your risk of dying from cancer.

I bet that statement caught your attention. That a relationship exists between sleep and cancer is not a concept far from the minds of cancer patients, and the public in general.

However, our intuition tends to lead us to conclude, not necessarily backed by science, that it is the lack of, rather than excessive, sleep that is associated with increased cancer risk.

Well, it is time to wake up to a new scientific finding: Sleeping too much is a problem too, at least where cancer risk is concerned.

In April 2022, Japanese scientists published their findings in the medical journal Cancer Epidemiology: Sleeping more than 10 hours a day (versus seven hours) increases the risk of dying from cancer by 18 per cent in men and 44 per cent in women.

This is a fairly sizeable study covering 5.9 million person-years (number of participants in the study multiplied by the number of years these participants have been followed up).

And in case you think that the finding in this study is an oddity in this area of medical research, it is not. This result is consistent with an earlier study in 2013 conducted in the United States among doctors. It concluded that sleeping more than nine hours a day (versus seven hours) is associated with a 35 per cent increase in colorectal cancer risk in men, particularly pronounced in those who are overweight or who had a snoring problem. An increase was seen in women too, though to a lesser degree.

Having said that, many of my patients who blamed their lack of adequate sleep in the past being a contributing factor to them developing cancer are also standing on firm scientific ground.

A European study in 2012 showed that sleeping less than six hours a day (versus seven to eight hours) is associated with a 43 per cent increase in risk of cancer.

If sleeping too much or too little is bad for cancer prevention, how are Singaporeans doing in their “sleep score”?

Worldwide statistics on sleeping patterns released in 2021, timed to coincide with World Sleep Day, showed that Singaporeans are leaning towards being sleep-deprived.

While the world averaged 7.15 hours of sleep a day, Singaporeans only managed to clock 6.6 hours on weekdays, with a little bit of catching up during the weekends and a final average score of 6.8 hours daily.

If we accept the conclusions from the clinical studies above, what could be the scientific rationale for too much or too little sleep leading to cancer?