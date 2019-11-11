No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27

SINGAPORE - Sixty-year-old braised duck specialist No Signboard Braised Duck at Mei Ling Market & Food Centre will close on Nov 27.

The establishment, which has gained a strong following over the years, is known for its braised duck with rice, porridge and noodles.

In an interview with Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wan Bao, its owners - 72-year-old Lim Cheng Kim and his wife, 71-year-old Chen Sai Yu - said they are winding up the business due to old age. Their children have their own careers and have no plans to take over the business.

The couple - who live in Ang Mo Kio - wake up at 4am daily to head to the stall to prepare the ingredients. They work till about 1pm, then pack up and head home in the evening.

They have rejected offers to buy their recipe as they feel the experience required to take over the stall cannot be bought.

The stall's recipe is from Mr Lim's father, and he made his own tweaks to it as well. Mr Lim added that his younger brother had tried to open a stall of his own with the braised duck recipe. However, with his lack of experience, he was unable to re-create the same flavours.