The Life List: Five ways to protect yourself when the haze hits

SINGAPORE –Haze season is here and there are certain groups of people who should take extra care against the polluted air.

Last Saturday, for the first time since 2019, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) entered the “unhealthy” range, which is between 101 and 200.

Children, pregnant women as well as the elderly with chronic heart and lung conditions are among those who are more vulnerable to the effects of haze, say doctors.

Dr Lim Hui Fang, a respiratory specialist at The Respiratory Practice, says: “Children have smaller airways and faster respiratory rates, which mean they breathe in more haze particles for their body size. As for the elderly, their bodies are less able to compensate or clear the pollutants they inhale. This puts them at higher risk of falling ill.”

Those who have just recovered from Covid-19 and are experiencing conditions such as bronchitis or sinusitis as a result are also at higher risk of experiencing the adverse effects of inhaling haze particles, notes Dr Lim.

In addition, people with allergies and respiratory issues such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should take extra care, highlights Dr Leong Choon Kit, a family physician at Mission Medical Clinic.

“People affected by the haze are more at risk of developing symptoms such as conjunctivitis, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath and a feeling of tiredness and weakness,” says Dr Leong.

He advises those who feel unwell during haze episodes to see a doctor.

Follow these tips to protect yourself against the haze.

1. Follow PSI readings

Dr Leong says it is important to check the PSI daily and understand what it means.

PSI is calculated based on a 24-hour average of PM2.5 concentration levels, among other pollutants. PM2.5 is the dominant pollutant during haze episodes.

The 24-hour PSI is based on readings taken over the past 24 hours, and the one-hour PM2.5 concentration reading is an indicative measure of the current air quality. The health advisory in Singapore is based on the 24-hour PSI.