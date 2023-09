The recent return of El Nino is again prompting discussions about how we should prepare for haze in Singapore.

A repeat of the 2015 South-east Asian transboundary haze is possible this year and probably in 2024. Much of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand suffered a protracted period of poor visibility and air quality then, after peat and vegetation fires raging in Indonesia were intensified by a bout of hot and dry weather brought about by El Nino.