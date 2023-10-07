Govt task force meets to roll out multi-agency measures to tackle haze

The Ministry of Health is working with healthcare institutions, including public hospitals, polyclinics and nursing homes, to put in place measures to deal with an increase in the number of patients with haze-related medical conditions.

It will also deploy air purifiers and fans, as well as portable air coolers, to reduce ambient temperature at these locations, where appropriate.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and schools have in place a continuity plan to ensure the well-being of students and staff during a haze situation, and will take their cues from NEA readings.

For example, schools will avoid all outdoor activities and indoor physical activities if the 24-hour PSI reading is in the very unhealthy range, which is from 201 to 300. MOE will consider closing schools when the air quality forecast for the next day is hazardous, which is when the 24-hour PSI reading exceeds 300.

All classrooms of primary and secondary schools, MOE kindergartens and special schools have been equipped with air purifiers, and teachers will monitor students who are unwell or have pre-existing lung or heart conditions.

Similarly, the Early Childhood Development Agency has advised pre-schools to monitor air quality levels and comply with health advisories. All pre-schools have air purifiers, and each school has at least one enclosed room with an air purifier turned on to accommodate children who may become unwell or develop respiratory problems due to the haze.

Pre-schools will also minimise prolonged outdoor activities and strenuous indoor physical activities for children when the air quality is in the unhealthy range. Children with underlying chronic heart and lung conditions will be exempted from physical and outdoor activities.

The Ministry of Manpower, meanwhile, has reminded employers to follow its haze guidelines and to prepare their companies and workforce to minimise or mitigate the impact of haze effects, while the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team departments have calibrated the level and intensity of training and outdoor activities based on the 24-hour PSI level to ensure the health and safety of all service personnel.