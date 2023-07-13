Style News: Fenty Beauty takes over the Singapore Flyer, Lancome’s 300 peptide moisturiser

Singapore Flyer gets a Fenty Beauty makeover

Make-up lovers, step up your Instagram game by joining the Fenty Beauty Singapore Flyer Premium Experience, which is on till Aug 13.

The experience allows fans of pop star Rihanna’s beauty brand to hop aboard two Singapore Flyer capsules specially decked out in bold colours for this occasion.

Apart from priority boarding, guests will be served a glass of champagne or mocktail and an assortment of nuts. They will also receive a free post-flight admission to the multisensory Time Capsule attraction.

Tickets are priced at $79 (adults) and $31 (children aged 12 and below). Sephora Beauty Pass Members can get 20 per cent off adult tickets by entering the promo code SFXFB20 on singaporeflyer.com

Visitors who purchase an adult ticket will get a Fenty Beauty swag bag, which includes a selection of Fenty Beauty products worth $60, while stocks last.

To stand a chance to win $200 worth of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, post your photos on Instagram with the hashtag #SingaporeFlyer and tag @FentyBeauty, @SingaporeFlyer and @SephoraSG.

Lancome debuts first-to-market moisturiser