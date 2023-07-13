Style News: Fenty Beauty takes over the Singapore Flyer, Lancome’s 300 peptide moisturiser

Singapore Flyer gets a Fenty Beauty makeover
Make-up lovers, step up your Instagram game by joining the Fenty Beauty Singapore Flyer Premium Experience, which is on till Aug 13.
The experience allows fans of pop star Rihanna’s beauty brand to hop aboard two Singapore Flyer capsules specially decked out in bold colours for this occasion.
Apart from priority boarding, guests will be served a glass of champagne or mocktail and an assortment of nuts. They will also receive a free post-flight admission to the multisensory Time Capsule attraction.
Tickets are priced at $79 (adults) and $31 (children aged 12 and below). Sephora Beauty Pass Members can get 20 per cent off adult tickets by entering the promo code SFXFB20 on singaporeflyer.com
Visitors who purchase an adult ticket will get a Fenty Beauty swag bag, which includes a selection of Fenty Beauty products worth $60, while stocks last.
To stand a chance to win $200 worth of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, post your photos on Instagram with the hashtag #SingaporeFlyer and tag @FentyBeauty, @SingaporeFlyer and @SephoraSG.
Lancome debuts first-to-market moisturiser
Lancome believes it has found a way to slow the ageing process by regenerating skin faster. The secret, after more than two years of development and over 250 formulation trials, is in the peptides.
The French cosmetics brand has come up with Renergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream. By combining 300 different peptides, along with two other active ingredients – hyaluronic acid and niacinamide – this patent-pending innovation is supposed to be more effective than its peptide predecessors at boosting skin firmness and elasticity, and combating wrinkles.
The Renergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream – which comes in an eco-friendly, reusable jar made with 30 per cent recycled glass – is priced at $200 and available on lancome.com.sg, at Lancome counters, via Lazada and in-store at Sephora.
Heure launches new brightening range
Say hello to the Flawless serum. Created by home-grown skincare brand Heure, which prides itself on clinically proven and effective ingredients, this serum is the first product to launch under the brand’s brightening range.
While the product’s key ingredient is a “new-generation melanin regulator” called diglucosyl gallic acid, or DGA, it also contains safflower seed oil, gardenia fruit extract, niacinamide, panthenol and Centella asiatica extract to improve skin tone and luminosity.
As with all its other products, the brand uses an intelligent time-release formula and a proprietary encapsulation system called SPHR to formulate its Flawless range.
This technology is said to seek out target problem areas with a high degree of specificity. The result is supposed to be four times more effective than vitamin C, without the use of harsh skin bleaches or lighteners such as hydroquinone, kojic acid or steroids.
The Flawless serum is priced at $190 and available at heurebeauty.com and sephora.sg
Kew Organics’ new all-natural skincare products
Fans of natural beauty products will have more to choose from now that home-grown brand Kew Organics has added two items to its organic skincare range.
The first – Kew Organics’ Resurrect Synbiotic Booster ($75) – contains a blend of prebiotics and probiotics, including bifida ferment lysate, to balance out the skin microbiome and improve the skin barrier. Other ingredients include fermented soya beans (called natto in Japanese) as well as asparagus extract, which are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin A and polyglutamic acids, which is supposed to retain more water than hyaluronic acid.
Made from organic aloe vera and matcha, the Intensive Skin Renewal Gel ($28.50) has a formula that is safe enough for babies. It is supposed to strengthen skin and help with a host of issues, such as eczema, pigmentation and uneven skin tone.
If you spend $100 and above, you can buy a pouch for $5, made in collaboration with Sewing Mums. This social enterprise provides a lifeline for mothers battling chronic illnesses, allowing them to earn a living through home-based sewing projects.
The products are available at Kew Organics outlets at Clark Quay Central, Everton Park and Cluny Court, and online at keworganics.com