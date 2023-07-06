Style News: L’Occitane’s immersive hotel-inspired pop-up, shopping event Green-House returns

Check into the L’Occitane Hotel
It is the last weekend to pamper yourself at the month’s most immersive beauty experience.
Until Sunday, L’Occitane Singapore has created a pop-up hotel with projection rooms and interactive activities to showcase its popular Almond, Immortelle and haircare products.
The journey begins in the Almond Forest, where visitors are transported to a forest in Valensole in the south of France – which is also where L’Occitane grows the almonds used in its best-selling bodycare range. Through interactive projection technology, you can digitally plant, name and grow an almond tree.
After harvesting comes the actual products, which you can try in the adjoining Almond Spa.
At the 5 Essential Oils Bar, get a free scalp analysis and learn about the French brand’s haircare range.
Easily the event highlight, the Immortelle Field recreates the Immortelle flower field in Corsica, France, through spell-binding projections. Snap your photos and learn about the Immortelle plant, known to flower through all seasons and harsh conditions, and whose resilient properties L’Occitane has harnessed for its signature skincare range of the same name.
You can then try the range in the Immortelle Suite, decorated with upcycled L’Occitane beauty empties as a nod to the brand’s product empties recycling programme. The experience ends with a gift shop where you can redeem an eight-piece sample kit.
Info: The pop-up is at 01-01 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, till Sunday, from 10am to 10pm. Admission is free with registration at bit.ly/LOCSGHotel.
Green-House back bigger and better
After a successful debut edition held in a Geylang shophouse, sustainability-focused shopping event Green-House is back in a new location.
On Saturday and Sunday, furniture store Castlery’s Orchard flagship will house the second edition, bringing together more than 70 local brands and partners. The free event is organised by home-grown sustainable label Pass It On, known for its plantable candles.
Explore a range of products that promote sustainable living across beauty and personal care, fashion, food and beverage, home decor and children’s accessories – many of which are online-only brands.
Newcomers include Hands Design that upcycles local wood offcuts into homeware, and cold-brew microbrewery Wake The Crew, which donates its spent coffee grounds to community gardens to be used as fertilisers.
The brands are curated into four zones set up to imagine different “ideal sustainable homes” – for married couples, families with growing children, young people who want to express their individuality, and professionals seeking a sanctuary.
There are also workshops for those who want to get their hands dirty – from making beeswax wraps to organic lip balms to silkscreening tote bags to upcycling trinkets from waste.
Info: The event is held at Castlery, 02/03-02 Liat Towers, 541 Orchard Road, on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 9pm.
Get free Augustinus Bader samples
Skincare junkies will know to grab any opportunity to sample this notoriously expensive luxury skincare brand.
At its latest pop-up in Takashimaya Department Store, a new Augustinus Bader Sampling Machine dispenses a seven-day sample kit of its iconic The Cream (in two 2ml sachets) and The Rich Cream (in two 2ml sachets) – both priced at $440 for the full size (50ml). Simply register at the machine to receive the kit.
The roving vending machine will be at Takashimaya until next Wednesday, before moving to locations including Sephora Ion Orchard and Tangs at Tang Plaza.
The Takashimaya pop-up itself lasts until July 19. While you are there, check out four exclusive new products: The Cleansing Balm ($110) for a thorough yet gentle cleanse; Ultimate Soothing Cream ($440) that is said to replenish, rehydrate and soothe dry, irritated, or sensitive skin; Face Oil ($375); and Body Oil ($165).
All the products, along with two new gift sets, are powered by TFC8 – the brand’s proprietary technology said to improve the skin’s renewal abilities.
Augustinus Bader has become a cult brand after its founder of the same name created his Wound Gel in 2008, a revolutionary product which helped promote the natural healing of wounds at the cellular level. He later developed the proprietary TFC8 complex to launch his first skincare products in 2018.
Where: The pop-up is at Level 1 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road, till July 19.
Innisfree launches pop-up for new serum
The beloved South Korean brand is debuting its newest product at a pop-up in town.
Until next Tuesday, visitors can discover Innisfree’s Vitamin C Green Tea Enzyme Brightening Serum ($50) at the New Isle pop-up, decked out in the brand’s new minimalist aesthetic.
A walkway of cascading lights at the entrance is meant to symbolise the new serum’s dual properties of brightening and refining.
Then at the experiential station within, try the serum alongside star products such as the newly upgraded Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum and Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule – now in new sustainable packaging too.
What is a pop-up without exclusive promos? With every purchase of the new serum, receive 10 per cent off your order, an orange puffer pouch, a 15 per cent off return voucher and a sparkling beverage inspired by the serum.
Or you can spend nothing at all. Just register to become an Innisfree member and follow the brand on social media, and receive a complimentary sample kit containing deluxe sizes of the Vitamin C serum (7ml) and Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum (10ml), while stocks last.
Info: The New Isle pop-up is located outside Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road, and is open till next Tuesday, from noon to 9pm.