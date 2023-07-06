Style News: L’Occitane’s immersive hotel-inspired pop-up, shopping event Green-House returns

Check into the L’Occitane Hotel

It is the last weekend to pamper yourself at the month’s most immersive beauty experience.

Until Sunday, L’Occitane Singapore has created a pop-up hotel with projection rooms and interactive activities to showcase its popular Almond, Immortelle and haircare products.

The journey begins in the Almond Forest, where visitors are transported to a forest in Valensole in the south of France – which is also where L’Occitane grows the almonds used in its best-selling bodycare range. Through interactive projection technology, you can digitally plant, name and grow an almond tree.

After harvesting comes the actual products, which you can try in the adjoining Almond Spa.