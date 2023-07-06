Tired of the usual beauty products? Meet 3 new-to-S’pore brands disrupting the industry

Prescription, subscription, tele-dermatology service. New skincare brand Modules (modules.skin) is many things, but the one thing it is not – or so it claims – is fluffy marketing.

The brand even emphasises this on slogans blazoned on its order boxes, such as “made by pharmacists, not celebrities” and “forget trends, follow the science”.

Founded in 2023, Modules is the region’s first online dermatology experience giving access to prescription ingredients and personalised products.

It is part of larger telehealth platform Ora – a Singaporean start-up which also owns telehealth brands andSons and Ova, for male health solutions and female reproductive healthcare respectively. Established in 2020 to increase accessibility to healthcare for the modern patient, Ora recently closed a $10M Series A round of funding, raising US$17 million (S$23 million) in total.

Modules was founded after the group saw “an enormous appetite for online dermatology” during the pandemic, says Ora brand manager Tom Reynolds, 35.

“Covid-19 made people a lot more comfortable consuming everything online. People wanted a digital solution for something as important as healthcare.”

Additionally, there was a “captive audience” taking skincare and ingredient research into their own hands, a trend spearheaded by front-runners such as Canadian brand The Ordinary, which put the spotlight on ingredients, he adds.

“It allowed customers to get more comfortable with ingredients that were previously guarded by big beauty brands, which just said ‘you need this complex’,” he adds.

Even then, there is only so much off-the-shelf products can do.

Enter the doctors. In line with its bullish brand message, the founding team behind Modules – a mix of former beauty, tech and retail executives – is kept largely private, “with the microphone given to the experts”.

The brand was built with a medical advisory board including cosmetic scientists and dermatologists.

This is how it works: Every customer begins with an online consultation with one of the local general practitioners Modules works with. The doctor provides a prescription based on the customer’s needs, and the product can then be customised to his or her preferences, before being made to order and delivered to the doorstep within five days.