Style News: Vintage luxury bags at Mint Museum of Toys’ pop-up, Dr Dennis Gross’ new non-injectable filler

A shopping pop-up featuring vintage luxury bags

Get ready to be dazzled by a rare collection of vintage Chanel and Hermes bags at a pop-up shopping experience at the Mint Museum of Toys.

Organised by Guerrilla in collaboration with Hong Kong-based luxury e-commerce boutique My Grandfather’s Things, this three-day event will showcase a variety of discontinued styles and colourways of classic bags, such as the Chanel Diana and Hermes Kelly from the 1980s to the 2000s. The bags will be priced from $2,500 to $13,000.

The founder and collector of these vintage handbags, Ms Stephanie Tan, will be present to offer insights, details and background of the arm candy.

Shoppers at the event can also customise their bags with housemade accessories such as bag inserts, chain wraps, scarves and more, while sipping on botanical-themed cocktails and mocktails.