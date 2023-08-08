Singapore’s Council for Third Age empowers seniors to lead fulfilling lives

SINGAPORE – In 2010, about one in 10 Singaporeans were aged 65 and above.

A decade later, in 2020, it rose to about one in six. By 2030, around one in four Singaporeans will be over 65.

Singapore’s population is rapidly ageing and it is important for seniors to be actively engaged, says Council for Third Age’s (C3A) chief executive Soh Swee Ping.

“In the past, many people were not prepared to transition to the senior phase of their lives. But with the introduction of opportunities from learning to volunteering, they are beginning to see that their silver years can be enriching and fulfilling,” says Ms Soh, who has been helming C3A since 2011.

The council was set up in 2007 to promote active ageing in Singapore through public education, outreach and partnerships. As an umbrella body in the active ageing scene, it focuses on lifelong learning, senior volunteerism and positive ageing.

To support learning, the National Silver Academy (NSA) was set up in 2016 to offer seniors a wide range of courses from post-secondary education institutions and community-based organisations.

The courses include health and wellness, information technology (IT) and science, humanities, ageing and life skills, as well as finance and business.

“These themes were identified as relevant for seniors to learn, to improve their day-to-day practical life skills and keep them socially engaged,” says Ms Soh.

The courses are subsidised for seniors aged 50 and above, and some of them are eligible for SkillsFuture credits.

“Learning for seniors has become acceptable compared with the past, when they tended to think, ‘I’m old already, what’s there to learn?’

“I think that mindset has progressively changed for the better,” says Ms Soh.

Tapping seniors as volunteers is another area that C3A has been focusing on. In 2016, the Silver Volunteer Fund was formed to promote senior volunteerism and support community organisations in recruiting and developing senior volunteers.