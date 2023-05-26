New active ageing hub in Bishan for seniors to stay engaged with community

SINGAPORE - At a studio apartment block in Bishan Street 11, one can hear the sound of pool balls being hit. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee fills the air.

The residents of Golden Jasmine, Singapore’s first studio apartment project for seniors, have been spending their days at a new hub that offers activities to keep them active.

Ukelele jamming sessions, a pool club, and coffee made by barista-trained seniors offer the elderly a chance to get out of their homes and stay busy.

Mr Peter Chia, 73, has been playing pool for the past 50 years. The certified pool coach was intrigued when word of the hub spread among his neighbours.

Mr Chia, who has lived in the block with his wife for the past 13 years, now goes to St Luke’s ElderCare Active Ageing Hub@Bishan for activities three times a week, and is the leader of the centre’s pool club.

He said: “Being part of all these activities will keep us away from boredom, or more serious conditions like dementia. Mental health is very important at this age.”

“We get to forge friendships and bond too. After playing pool, we’ll always head to the nearby coffee shop for a cup of teh tarik.”

The hub had been operating for close to two years, before its official opening on May 26. It serves 85 per cent of the 225 residents in the block.

Bishan-Toa Payoh MP Chong Kee Hiong said at the launch that the opening of the hub is timely, as it addresses the increasing need for quality eldercare facilities and services in the area.

The proportion of elderly in the area is higher than the national average, he said.

The hub has an operating capacity of 60 for its daycare, and sees an average of 21 clients for its rehabilitation services. Its active ageing programme has 400 enrolments to date.

Mr Chong said: “It is encouraging to know that many families have reported significant improvements in the physical and emotional well-being of their parents and grandparents.”