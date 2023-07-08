Seniors take on ‘micro-jobs’ like meal deliveries to stay active while getting paid

SINGAPORE – Along the quiet Pipit Road in MacPherson, residents are used to seeing 72-year-old Shue Teng Lee ride his bicycle around the neighbourhood twice a day during lunch and dinner. Hung on his bicycle handles each time are packets of food for 10 to 15 families.

Mr Shue is one of 47 seniors taking on ‘micro-jobs’ offered at active ageing centres by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC).

The project recruits active and healthy seniors to take on simple community-based tasks, like delivering meals and medication reminders to other seniors. The seniors are given a small allowance of $1 for each delivery of food or medicine reminder.

Active ageing centres are located in residential estates around Singapore to support seniors. They provide a range of services such as activities to keep seniors engaged within the community, befriending services, and making referrals for care services.

As the number of active ageing centres is set to increase from the current 119 to 220 by 2025, some centres are coming up with more activities for seniors to spend their days meaningfully and reduce social isolation.

By 2030, about one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above.

This group of seniors is expected to live longer and healthier. And, with active ageing being a key pillar in Singapore’s Healthier SG strategy of preventive care, efforts are being enhanced so that seniors can live well and age gracefully in their communities, said chief executive of the Agency for Integrated Care Tan Kwang Cheak.

THKMC launched the micro-jobs project in January with the aim of empowering seniors to continue doing some form of work, earn some income, and retain their sense of purpose after retiring.

Human resource business partner for THKMC Teo Wen Yao said: “As we move into becoming a super-aged society, this allows us to supply additional manpower for senior care services in the silver economy. With the involvement of the seniors, it will increase the capacity of what we can do.”

The project has plans to add more micro-jobs for seniors other than meal delivery and medicine reminders, like being a medical escort to those who need to travel for appointments, or planning activities in the active ageing centres.

Madam Green Lillian Janet, 83, is another senior delivering meals to stay active.

“I’m so old, can I really do it?” was one of the first thoughts she had when the active ageing centre staff told her about the micro-jobs project.

She plucked up courage to try and now delivers food three times a week. She prefers to hand-carry the packets, as she finds using a trolley troublesome in case she has to use the stairs.