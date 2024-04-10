Accelerating the mobility shift: Why more drivers are embracing electrification

Third, the Government is also offering carrots to encourage drivers to switch to EVs. These incentives include, among other measures, an early adoption incentive and a revision of the road tax framework for electric cars.

It remains uncertain whether Singaporean drivers are converting to EVs primarily due to government incentives or growing environmental concerns.

Both factors, however, likely contribute to the shift in consumer preferences.

Government incentives may help better manage the cost of purchasing EVs, while the growing awareness of climate change is making drivers more likely to consider environment-friendly motoring options.

Is it currently easier or more affordable for drivers to charge their vehicles? On one hand, the Government is investing heavily in building out a network of charging stations. In housing estates and shopping malls, more chargers are springing up, giving EV drivers less range anxiety.

On the other hand, much work lies ahead in building out a comprehensive charging infrastructure that keeps pace with the country’s electrified future.

That could be why some drivers, who are used to driving internal combustion engine (ICE) cars their whole lives, are wary of switching to EVs.

But as battery sizes increase and electric motors become more efficient, range anxiety is fast becoming a thing of the past.

To that end, visitors to The Car Expo will be delighted to find a wide range of EV offerings that will fit every need and budget.

Here are eight electrified rides that you can look into at Singapore’s biggest car show.

Skoda Enyaq

Range: Up to 575km