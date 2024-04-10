Accelerating the mobility shift: Why more drivers are embracing electrification

The road to mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Singapore is well underway. First, a quick glance on the roads will tell you that EVs are becoming an increasingly common sight.
According to Land Transport Authority statistics, EVs made up 18.1 per cent of the new car market share in Singapore in 2023, a significant increase from previous years.
Second, increasing numbers of electric-only brands are entering the Singapore market, bringing competition to established brands which themselves are also offering more EVs in their product line-up.
In Singapore, Chinese automaker BYD was the top-selling EV brand in 2023, indicating consumers’ growing demand for electric rides.
Third, the Government is also offering carrots to encourage drivers to switch to EVs. These incentives include, among other measures, an early adoption incentive and a revision of the road tax framework for electric cars.
It remains uncertain whether Singaporean drivers are converting to EVs primarily due to government incentives or growing environmental concerns.
Both factors, however, likely contribute to the shift in consumer preferences.
Government incentives may help better manage the cost of purchasing EVs, while the growing awareness of climate change is making drivers more likely to consider environment-friendly motoring options.
Is it currently easier or more affordable for drivers to charge their vehicles? On one hand, the Government is investing heavily in building out a network of charging stations. In housing estates and shopping malls, more chargers are springing up, giving EV drivers less range anxiety.
On the other hand, much work lies ahead in building out a comprehensive charging infrastructure that keeps pace with the country’s electrified future.
That could be why some drivers, who are used to driving internal combustion engine (ICE) cars their whole lives, are wary of switching to EVs.
But as battery sizes increase and electric motors become more efficient, range anxiety is fast becoming a thing of the past.
To that end, visitors to The Car Expo will be delighted to find a wide range of EV offerings that will fit every need and budget.
Here are eight electrified rides that you can look into at Singapore’s biggest car show.
Skoda Enyaq
Range: Up to 575km
The all-new Skoda Enyaq turns heads with its bold design and makes electric driving worry-free. Its striking lines and sculpted details exude a confident presence on the road and with up to a WLTP range of 575km in coupe form, long drives with the family is a cinch.
The WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light-duty Vehicles Test Procedure) measures vehicle pollutant levels under more realistic conditions and has come into effect for all new car models in 2024.
Skoda backs the Enyaq’s advanced battery technology with an eight-year or 160,000km warranty (whichever comes first), so you can enjoy your journeys knowing your investment is worth it.
On the road, you can stay connected with a cutting-edge infotainment system and smartphone integration and experience peace of mind with advanced driver-assistance systems such as nine airbags, Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Assist, Side Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.
The thoughtful interior maximises space for family and cargo. The absence of an internal combustion engine liberates internal space and allows for its creative use, while the panoramic glass roof creates an airy ambience for all.
Ora Good Cat
Range: Up to 420km
With its retro-inspired curves, unique cat-eye headlamps and playful colour options, the Ora Good Cat is perfect for standing out from the crowd.
Do not be fooled by its compact exterior – the Good Cat has ample interior space for both passengers and cargo.
Inside, you can enjoy features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera for easy manoeuvring, and advanced safety features.
The Good Cat comes with an eight-year or 160,000km battery warranty, giving you peace of mind. Its 63kWh battery gets you 420km, letting you zip around town worry-free and embark on longer road trips without constant recharging stops.
The smart buttonless start system allows for quick and effortless activation, ideal for your busy and dynamic routine. But it does not always have to be all work and no play: Pamper yourself with a relaxing massage, available on both front seats.
The Good Cat is also packed with safety features like seven airbags, Auto Emergency Braking System (AEB) with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Auto Parking Assist and Lane Keep Assist, to name a few.
Kia EV6
Range: Up to 506km
Almost spaceship-like in appearance, the Kia EV6’s award-winning design represents the intersection of cutting-edge innovation, head-turning style and intelligent features.
The EV6 delivers impressive acceleration, a spacious interior and a range of up to 506km on a single charge for the GT Line – this is more than sufficient for local commuting.
Its 800V ultra-fast charging architecture makes “pit stops” a breeze – you can get recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes with a compatible charger. Plus, with its innovative Vehicle-to-Load function, you can even power external devices.
Its modern interior features flexible seating, premium materials and a curved panoramic display that puts everything at your fingertips.
Enhanced safety features and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems provide an extra layer of peace of mind for your daily commute.
Citroen e-C4 X Electric
Range: Up to 436km
Should you prioritise comfort on your drive, the Citroen e-C4 X Electric sedan should be on your radar. With its unique design and spacious interior, it is perfect for those who want a refined and practical EV with personality.
The e-C4 X Electric blends the sleek lines of a fastback with the classy looks of a sedan, creating a unique and stylish road presence.
With 136hp of power and 260Nm of torque, you get smooth, responsive acceleration. The 54kWh battery offers a range of up to 436km.
You can charge it at up to 100kW on DC fast chargers and get up to 80 per cent of charge in around 30 minutes.
Comfort is key to the e-C4 X. Passengers will enjoy sitting on the supple Advanced Comfort seats with innovative Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension.
An intuitive 10-inch touchscreen houses infotainment, climate settings and navigation functions, while the heads-up display keeps your eyes on the road with vital driving information projected directly in your line of sight.
Practicality never takes a backseat either, with the e-C4 X Electric offering generous legroom for both front and rear passengers and a 510-litre boot.
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Range: Up to 569km
Blending the brand’s trademark elegance with cutting-edge technology and practicality, the all-electric seven-seater Mercedes-Benz EQB elevates both your driving experience and your family’s lifestyle.
Its thoughtful interior makes it ideal for families of every size as its clever design maximises the space while retaining a sleek, sporty exterior profile.
As befitting a car with the three-pointed star, its interior comes with premium materials, ambient lighting and a panoramic widescreen cockpit with everything at your fingertips.
With an extended range of up to 569km and 190hp at your disposal, the EQB tackles both city errands and longer journeys with ease.
Besides the intuitive and high‑tech MBUX infotainment system with voice control, optional driver-assist features like Active Lane Keeping Assist and customisable ambient lighting make for a truly personalised driving experience.
There are plenty of safety features abound in the EQB too, with systems like Attention Assist and Active Brake Assist, and add-ons including the Active Parking Assist protecting you and your loved ones.
BYD Atto 3
Range: Up to 420km
If you are looking for an electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) that makes a statement – in both performance and value – the BYD Atto 3 demands your consideration.
Its front-wheel drive electric motor pumps out 100kW of power and 310Nm of torque, translating to brisk acceleration and responsive handling.
With a 60.48kWh patented Blade Battery serving up to 420km of range, you can have peace of mind for everyday commuting and longer journeys.
Its interior centrepiece is its 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen that seamlessly manages navigation, media and vehicle settings with its adaptable display.
Meanwhile, features such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Warning provide an added layer of safety.
BYD did not forget to style the Atto 3 either – with decades of automotive design experience, global director of BYD Design Wolfgang Egger has penned a sculpted exterior with strong character lines, sporty roofline, and a dynamic dragon-inspired front.
The aesthetic fun carries on inside, with distinctive elements like the dumbbell-shaped air vents and treadmill-inspired centre console, highlighting a focus on energy and wellness.
MG4 Electric
Range: Up to 575km
The MG4 Electric sporty hatchback combines sharp design with advanced technology and a spacious interior, making it a perfect choice for drivers seeking a smart, all-electric experience.
The MG4’s zippy electric motor delivers up to 250Nm of instant torque and offers some 575km of range for city driving, while its clever “One Pack” battery design maximises interior space.
Boasting a rear-wheel drive configuration, it allows for sharp handling and a planted driving experience desired by driving enthusiasts. The MG4 also has sporty dynamics and impressive acceleration, hugging corners with confidence and delivering a truly connected on-road feel.
From its large central touchscreen to the advanced MG Pilot driver-assistance features, the MG4 puts intuitive tech at your fingertips.
It looks the part too, with dynamic lines, patterned rear light bar and LED lighting
elements.
It integrates seamlessly with your digital world too via the iSMART app that allows for remote access and control of various vehicle functions, including monitoring your charging status.
BMW iX1
Range: Up to 474km
The BMW iX1 is an EV that sets the standard for performance, efficiency, and innovation. You can enjoy zero-emission driving without compromising on the power and handling you would expect from a BMW.
Banish range anxiety – the iX1 boasts an impressive WLTP range of up to 474km, letting you conquer your journeys with confidence.
With 147hp of power on tap, you can experience effortless acceleration and enjoy the freedom of electric driving.
Need a top-up during your day? You can get 100km of range in as little as eight minutes with a high-power charging station, which means less time at the charger and more time on the road.
For simpler and more intuitive selection of functions, BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus with navigation shows all that matters at a glance via the 10.25-inch instrument display and 10.7-inch infotainment display that is tilted towards the driver.
Simply put, the iX1 guarantees an unforgettable electric driving experience.
The Car Expo will be held on April 13 and 14, at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm.