New car sales in 2023: Toyota reclaims crown by whisker, EVs garner 18% of market

The Toyota Corolla Cross is one of the models that helped Toyota regain its crown. PHOTO: BORNEO MOTORS
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
35 min ago

SINGAPORE – Toyota has overtaken Mercedes-Benz and reclaimed its throne in new cars registered for 2023, beating the German brand by seven units.

Borneo Motors, the authorised agent for Toyota, registered 3,857 cars – which include an undisclosed number under luxury sub-brand Lexus – as at end 2023, according to Land Transport Authority statistics.

Cycle & Carriage, the authorised agent for Mercedes, registered 3,850 units, followed by BMW with 3,372.

The tally excludes sales by parallel importers that source vehicles from dealers overseas.

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz was Singapore’s best-selling car brand, eclipsing Toyota and BMW for the first time in several years.

Electric cars gained ground in 2023, with 5,467 units registered. Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 18.1 per cent of the 30,225 new cars put on the road in 2023, up from 11.7 per cent in 2022.

Among EVs, BYD was by far the leader, with 1,416 units sold, followed by Tesla (941) and BMW (789).

Parallel imports had a 21.2 per cent share of the market, versus 20.6 per cent in 2022.

