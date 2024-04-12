For a cleaner future: How automakers are steering towards sustainability

When it comes to sustainability, the automotive industry is often criticised for its impact on the environment. Traditionally, cars are known to consume a considerable amount of energy and resources – and that is even before they make it on the roads.

Automobile production involves the creation of materials such as steel, plastics, rubber, glass and paints, all of which add up to a large carbon footprint.

When internal combustion engines (ICE) cars, also known more commonly as petrol cars, are on the roads,they release carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, contributing to air pollution and global warming.

At the end of their lifespan, depending on how they are disposed of, car components such as plastics and battery acids might remain in the environment. Other parts, such as steel frames and rubber tyres, can be recycled.