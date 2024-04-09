Going for a high yield: Hit your best mileage with these fuel-saving hybrid cars

In the last few years, petrol-electric hybrid cars have been enjoying their time in the sun, surging in popularity among Singaporean drivers. According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), their numbers nearly doubled from 41,845 cars in 2020 to 79,256 in 2023.

Little surprise there, because despite the environmental merits of electric vehicles (EVs), not everyone is ready for a full-electric shift.

Hybrids, offering fuel economy with a familiar driving experience, present a comfortable middle ground. Drivers will appreciate the convenience of a petrol stop instead of seeking an available charging point and the associated downtime.

A growing awareness of environmental issues among consumers also helps, with the LTA nudging consumers along with Vehicle Emissions Scheme (VES) rebates. Up to $25,000 off Additional Registration Fees can be had when they opt for a “cleaner” hybrid car, which has lower carbon and tailpipe emissions than its petrol-powered counterpart.