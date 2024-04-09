Going for a high yield: Hit your best mileage with these fuel-saving hybrid cars

In the last few years, petrol-electric hybrid cars have been enjoying their time in the sun, surging in popularity among Singaporean drivers. According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), their numbers nearly doubled from 41,845 cars in 2020 to 79,256 in 2023.
Little surprise there, because despite the environmental merits of electric vehicles (EVs), not everyone is ready for a full-electric shift.
Hybrids, offering fuel economy with a familiar driving experience, present a comfortable middle ground. Drivers will appreciate the convenience of a petrol stop instead of seeking an available charging point and the associated downtime.
A growing awareness of environmental issues among consumers also helps, with the LTA nudging consumers along with Vehicle Emissions Scheme (VES) rebates. Up to $25,000 off Additional Registration Fees can be had when they opt for a “cleaner” hybrid car, which has lower carbon and tailpipe emissions than its petrol-powered counterpart.
With rising costs, there is an emphasis on extracting maximum value from every dollar spent on car ownership. This is where hybrid options, with a raft of new technology enhancing everything from power delivery to fuel economy and a reduced carbon footprint, are emerging as a practical, and socially agreeable, option. Now, you can enjoy the convenience of having your own car, while getting the most bang for every buck spent.
Need help to shortlist a hybrid car? Here are five standout options at The Car Expo to consider.
Toyota Harrier Hybrid: The professional’s choice
The first thing you would notice about the Toyota Harrier Hybrid is how captivating it looks. But what is really impressive is how the car has been engineered to drive elegantly, ferry passengers, and carry loads with a fuel efficiency of 21.7km per litre.
At the heart of the Harrier Hybrid’s abilities, is a 2.5-litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder petrol engine that has been combined with an electric motor to deliver 215bhp of power.
This power is enhanced by an electrical motor generator to deal out 221Nm of instant torque, which is capable of driving the car from 0 to 100km/h in just 8.1 seconds.
The full self-charging hybrid has low CO2 emissions of 106g/km (A2 VES banding with $5,000 in rebates). The electric motor’s hybrid battery is also capable of being recharged on the go, with innovations such as regenerative braking transforming the energy from braking into electricity and storing it.
Other appealing qualities include a luxurious cabin that further hushes the already silent hybrid system so drivers can sink into the plush leather seats, with four-way lumbar support, and revel in the experience.
Mazda CX-5 M-Hybrid: All for family fun
The Mazda CX-5 has long appealed as the family sport utility vehicle that does it all.
In the CX-5 M-Hybrid, the model’s appeal is heightened with a more dynamic driving experience and improved fuel economy than before.
To achieve this, Mazda has enhanced the CX-5 M-Hybrid’s acclaimed 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine with a mild-hybrid system for a combined system output of 121PS of power with 261Nm of torque.
The benefits of this becomes most noticeable during acceleration, when the mild-hybrid system steps in to boost the torque when moving off from a red light. It also helps relieve engine load when cruising at speed, which allows the CX-5 M-Hybrid to deliver a fuel economy of 6.9 litres for every 100km.
With a focus on efficiency, the system is also able to recover energy during deceleration, store it, and use it to power the car’s on-board electrical equipment, such as cruise control.
Good looks, a spacious interior, and a raft of other features such as Mazda Connect infotainment system, a 360-degree view monitor, wireless charging and BOSE sound system add to the Mazda CX-5 M-Hybrid’s draw to families with active lifestyles.
Lexus LBX: An air of sophistication
Lexus steps into a new era with the LBX, its first compact crossover that qualifies for a Category A certificate of entitlement.
As with any Lexus self-charging full hybrid, the LBX delivers exceptional fuel efficiency. The 1.5-litre engine is matched with the marque’s well-honed self-charging full hybrid system that has been tried and tested through the years.
The result is an impressive 19.6 km/L return to one litre of petrol. Power output is rated at 129hp and 185Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0 to 100km/h in 9.6 seconds.
But above all, like any Lexus creation, the LBX excels in refinement above all else. The drivetrain delivers its power in a smooth and effortless manner and the LBX has been specifically engineered to reduce road noise and vibrations in the cabin, giving occupants a relaxed and comfortable riding experience befitting of a luxury car.
Along with its distinctive style, and well-appointed interior fitted with the finest materials like ultrasuede and leather, the Lexus LBX certainly proves that quiet luxury is both an art and an engineering feat.
Hyundai Kona Hybrid: Life without limits
With its futuristic looks, cutting-edge technology and great fuel efficiency, the Hyundai Kona Hybrid proves that life should be lived without limits.
Powering the Kona Hybrid is a 1.6-litre petrol engine matched with an electric motor, delivering 129hp of power and 265Nm of torque, giving the car plenty of punch for acceleration and overtaking.
At the same time, the Kona Hybrid delivers excellent efficiency, with a fuel consumption figure of 4.7 litres for every 100km, ensuring that drivers will get to travel a long way on a single full tank of petrol.
Further boosting the Kona Hybrid’s appeal is its bold styling, with distinctive Seamless Horizon Lamps up front and at its rear giving it a dynamic road presence.
The car’s ruggedness is further accentuated by the sharp lines and wheel arches that highlights the Kona Hybrid’s enthusiastic and ready-to-impress nature.
The interior features a modern and refreshing design that is both ergonomic and stylish, with the striking highlights a firm acknowledgement of the car’s youthful nature.
An impressive suite of driver assistance features further enhances the Kona Hybrid’s competitiveness, and demonstrates that you can be safe, stylish and fun without compromising on efficiency.
Alfa Romeo Tonale: Thrilling the senses
The stunning Alfa Romeo Tonale is the Italian automaker’s first addition to its stable of electrified offerings, and a major step towards its goal of full electrification by 2027.
Like all Alfa Romeos, the sporty compact crossover is a looker. But unlike its siblings, it features a 48-volt mild hybrid system paired to a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with 118kW of power and 240Nm of torque on tap.
Impressively, the Tonale’s mild hybrid system offers more than just a smoother engine start process, or a "coasting" function where the car cruises with the engine switched off.
Keen drivers will find delight in the Tonale’s infectious enthusiasm as it sprints from zero to 100km/h in 8.8 seconds. At the end of a drive, they will also be happy with its ability to return 6.3 litres of petrol for every 100km.
Coupled with precise handling for effortless control round corners and in tight spaces, the Tonale is the hybrid that is engineered for driving thrills.
The Car Expo will be held on April 13 and 14, at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the The Car Expo here.