EV debuts, new launches and special deals: Why you should visit The Car Expo

Driving enthusiasts and car lovers should make a beeline to the East this weekend for one reason: The Car Expo 2024.
Held on Apr 13 and 14, this biannual car show will take place at the Singapore Expo over Halls 4 and 5.
Not only will there be impressive debuts from different brands to excite motorheads, but there is also a diverse range of offerings to fit every need and budget.
Those looking to enhance their ride will appreciate having many product and accessory choices under one roof for easy comparison as well as the plethora of exclusive deals.
Mr Christopher Chan, head of sales at SPH Media – the organiser of the show – says: “Over the years, The Car Expo has established itself as a one-stop shop for car buyers and enthusiasts. This makes the weekend event a very appealing platform for exhibitors to market their best and latest models to the right audience.”
Here are five things you ought to know before heading down to The Car Expo.
More brands on display in larger venue
A total of 41 automotive brands and related products spread across 34 booths – a jump from 30 in the last edition – will be on show at The Car Expo 2024.
Exhibitors include 21 major marques, 10 reputable pre-owned car dealers, and 10 car accessory specialists, offering a variety of models and products for a complete experience.
An extra 2,000sqm of space (about five basketball courts) will be added, further cementing the event’s status as Singapore's largest car show.
Exclusive offers for visitors
If you need one compelling reason to visit The Car Expo, then the numerous on-site-only promotions should be it. There will be exclusive discounts, limited-time offers, special loan rates, extended warranty options, premium accessory upgrades as well as free products and services points – all to make your trip to the Singapore Expo worthwhile.
No plans for a new car? Then let experts such as Autobacs, Tyreplus Singapore and Yuen Thong help you rejuvenate your car with new wheels and specialised accessories.
Additionally, the first 1,000 visitors daily will receive a limited-edition The Car Expo portable neck fan.
Any purchase of a new or pre-owned car comes with SPC vouchers up to $1,000. The first 50 visitors daily, who spend at least $80 on car accessories, will receive a $10 SPC voucher. SPC is the official fuel and lubricant partner of The Car Expo.
Live radio broadcast and giveaways
From 10am to 8pm daily, SPH Media radio stations will broadcast live from The Car Expo.
On Apr 13, Carol Smith, Carrie Chong, Tim Oh and Shan Wee – DJs from One FM 91.3 – will helm the mic, while Yumiko Kayahara, Joshua Simon, Shawnia Seah and Nat Koh from Kiss92 will entertain the visitors the next day.
Visit their booths to meet your favourite DJs and stand a chance to win premium radio giveaways.
Car choice galore
This year’s The Car Expo gathers an array of diverse exhibitors, with their new cars and popular models generating much excitement among motoring enthusiasts and potential car buyers.
Do not miss out on the likes of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the sports sedan that showcases exquisite Italian flair; the Mercedes-Benz C-Class saloon that combines dynamism with luxury; and the Lexus NX 350h, a mid-size sports utility vehicle that balances performance with fuel efficiency.
Also featured are the futuristic and stylish BYD Seal and the Jeep Wrangler, ideal for adventure and outdoor enthusiasts.
For those prioritising economy in their car choice, The Car Expo welcomes four new pre-owned car dealers: GOwheeler, Horizon Motoring, Inchcape Certified Pre-Owned and OneShift by Carousell. These specialists offer a wide range of wallet-friendly options for consumers.
Hybrids and EVs take centre stage
With more car owners shifting towards sustainable transport, electric vehicles (EVs) have become a major highlight of The Car Expo.
Chinese EV brand GAC Aion will debut with three new models – the Aion ES, the Aion Hyper HT and the Aion Y Plus, each made for a very different target audience.
Automotive giant Cycle & Carriage will also be going big on EVs at The Car Expo this year. The comfortable Citroen e-C4 and the retro-inspired Ora Good Cat are worth noting, as with the spacious Maxus Mifa 9 that has massage seats.
Mercedes-Benz will also be showcasing the electric rides from its EQ range.
If petrol-electric hybrid vehicles are preferred, then the stylish new Toyota Prius Hybrid is great for solo drivers.
The efficient Mazda CX-5 M-Hybrid is popular among families. Ditto the Hyundai Kona Hybrid, which qualifies for a Category A certificate of entitlement.
The Car Expo will be held on April 13 and 14, at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the The Car Expo here.