Fast Lane: BMW's M3 station wagon, McLaren unveils race version of Artura

The Audi A3 is available with Category A certificate of entitlement again. The Audi A3 Sedan and A3 Sportback 1.0 TFSI are additions to the current A3 range.

Fitted with 1-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engines producing 110hp, they qualify for Category A COE, which is currently more than $30,000 less costly than Category B premiums. The cars are equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a 48-volt mild hybrid system, with a claimed fuel consumption of as low as 4.3 litres/100km. The A3 Sedan and A3 Sportback 1.0 TFSI models are priced from $188,148 and $186,369 respectively.

