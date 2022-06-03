Fast Lane: New BMW X1 and electric iX1, Facelifted Merc CLS arrives

Lexus has unveiled its latest RX, which boasts an electric all-wheel-drive system in the flagship 367hp, 2.4-litre turbocharged RX500h F Sport Performance.

The motor-assisted all-wheel-drive system allows the car to hit 100kmh in 5.9 seconds. Other variants include a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid and a 2.5-litre hybrid.

The new RX is expected to be launched here as early as September.

Vast majority of EV buyers have home charging: poll

A survey by consultancy EY Global showed that 75 per cent of electric vehicles (EV) in Singapore have access to home charging (versus 81 per cent worldwide). It polled 13,000 people in 18 countries, including more than 300 from Singapore.

The survey also showed that motorists are now less worried about range anxiety, with just 27 per cent of current EV owners being concerned, versus 36 per cent of non-owners.

Motorists in Italy (73 per cent) were found to be the most committed to buying an EV and those in the United States (29 per cent) were the least inclined. In Singapore, 56 per cent are looking to buy an EV.

Up to 88 per cent of those looking to buy an EV are willing to pay a premium.

