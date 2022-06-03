Fast Lane: New BMW X1 and electric iX1, Facelifted Merc CLS arrives

New BMW X1 to arrive later this year, electric iX1 next year
BMW's next electric car is the iX1 xDrive30, which is based on the new compact X1 crossover. With a motor on each axle, it delivers 230kW at maximum boost and 494Nm of instant torque. The electric all-wheel-drive hits 100kmh in 5.7 seconds and promises a range of up to 438km. It has a highly efficient charging software found in the BMW i7.
The iX1 is made in Germany, in the same Regensburg plant as the latest X1. It is expected to arrive in Singapore next year, while the new X1 is due in the fourth quarter of this year and expected to retail for around $230,000.
New Lexus RX hits 100kmh in 5.9 seconds
Lexus has unveiled its latest RX, which boasts an electric all-wheel-drive system in the flagship 367hp, 2.4-litre turbocharged RX500h F Sport Performance.
The motor-assisted all-wheel-drive system allows the car to hit 100kmh in 5.9 seconds. Other variants include a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid and a 2.5-litre hybrid.
The new RX is expected to be launched here as early as September.
Vast majority of EV buyers have home charging: poll
A survey by consultancy EY Global showed that 75 per cent of electric vehicles (EV) in Singapore have access to home charging (versus 81 per cent worldwide). It polled 13,000 people in 18 countries, including more than 300 from Singapore.
The survey also showed that motorists are now less worried about range anxiety, with just 27 per cent of current EV owners being concerned, versus 36 per cent of non-owners.
Motorists in Italy (73 per cent) were found to be the most committed to buying an EV and those in the United States (29 per cent) were the least inclined. In Singapore, 56 per cent are looking to buy an EV.
Up to 88 per cent of those looking to buy an EV are willing to pay a premium.
Facelifted Merc CLS lands
The facelifted Mercedes-Benz CLS has arrived, led by the 435hp, 3-litre inline-six Mercedes-AMG CLS53 promising a 0-to-100kmh timing of 4.5 seconds.
The sleek four-door sports its first updates since its launch here in 2018. Outside, there are more dynamic bumpers and a new grille. Inside, you find a new steering wheel and additional leather and trim combinations.
The car also boasts upgrades to its driving assistance systems, infotainment system and cabin comfort system.
Extreme variants of Alfa Giulia, Stelvio
Alfa Romeo has unveiled the Giulia and Stelvio Estrema. The Estrema variant is fitted with active suspension and limited slip differential, with carbon-fibre details to give it a visual distinction. Dark-painted 19-inch alloys are found on the Giulia and 21-inchers on the Stelvio.
Fancy Funky Cat electric car
Chinese electric car brand GWM Ora, part of Great Wall Motor, has launched a model available in right-hand-drive.
The Funky Cat is a compact hatch with a 48kWh battery which gives it a range of 309km. Zero to hundred is rated at 8.3 seconds and the top speed at 159kmh.
Charging from 15 to 80 per cent takes around six hours via a household socket and eight hours with an 11kW charger.
The car is equipped with premium features such as adaptive cruise control and 360-degree reverse camera. It has a servicing interval of once every two years or nearly 29,000km.
Stellantis, Toyota expand van collaboration
Stellantis and Toyota Motor Europe have agreed to work on making large commercial vans for the European market.
The partnership already makes compact and mid-size vans. The new large commercial van line-up will include a battery electric version.
Planned for mid-2024, the range will be sold under the Toyota brand and produced at Stellantis' plants in Gliwice in Poland and Atessa in Italy.
New Merc GLC longer, available only as hybrid
The new Mercedes-Benz GLC is available only as a hybrid - either as a plug-in hybrid or as a 48-volt mild hybrid with integrated starter-generator.
The plug-in offers an electric range of more than 100km. All-wheel-drive is standard fare and the infotainment system offers "transparent bonnet" visualisation in off-road mode.
The car is 4,716mm long (60mm longer than its predecessor), 1,890mm wide (unchanged) and sits 4mm lower. The track widths have been increased by 6mm at the front (now 1,627mm) and 23mm at the rear (now 1,640mm).
The longer length benefits the wheelbase and the overhangs.
New AMG supercar with one 1.6-litre engine, four motors
AMG marks its 55th anniversary with the new Mercedes-AMG One.
The two-seater hybrid supercar is powered by a 574hp, 1.6-litre turbo engine paired with four electric motors (one on crankshaft, two on front axle and one to drive the turbocharger to up to 3.5 bars).
In total, 1,063hp is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed automated manual gearbox. The car hits 100kmh in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 352kmh.
Spruced-up model to commemorate Alpine founder
Alpine has unveiled its new limited-edition A110 GT J Redele to mark the centenary of its founder Jean Redele's birth.
Based on the A110 GT, the edition features a colour Redele was particularly fond of - Montebello Grey - combined with a high-gloss black roof.
The exterior is completed with diamond-cut black 18-inch alloy wheels, through which exclusive silver brake calipers are visible. Inside, a black leather interior with grey stitching is found throughout the cockpit.
The car is powered by the same 300hp engine as the A110 GT.