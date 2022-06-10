Fast Lane: Mercedes-Benz recalls almost a million cars; new S range for Bentley's Continental GT, GTC

Polestar 3 features unique aerodynamic kit

The upcoming Polestar 3 full-size sport utility vehicle has a unique suite of aerodynamic aids. Just fore of the bonnet and above the grille is a low-profile front spoiler. This is complemented by a prominent rear spoiler.

Hence, the car is positioned as a performance model, with its sights set on the Porsche Cayenne.

At launch, the Polestar 3 will feature a dual-motor drivetrain and a large battery affording it a targeted range of over 600km. Interestingly, this sporty car will also offer partially autonomous highway cruising later, with "best in class" LiDAR sensor from Luminar and centralised Nvidia computing software.

The model will be made at Volvo's plants in Chengdu, China, and South Carolina, United States. Both plants produce the Volvo XC90. The Polestar 3 shares its platform with the next-generation XC90.

The car will be unveiled in October and will arrive in Singapore in the later half of next year. Polestar says the car marks its entrance into "one of the highest margin and growth segments in the automotive industry".

Brits rent out home-based EV chargers

British home owners with electric vehicle (EV) charging points in their driveway are making extra money by renting out their chargers to other EV drivers.

Through online parking marketplace YourParkingSpace.co.uk, this opens up 4,892 EV private spaces at 1,700 locations across Britain. The portal claims these driveways generate 14 per cent more income than normal driveways which are rented out as parking spaces.

As at April, there are around 30,290 publicly available EV charging points in Britain, translating to just 45 devices per 100,000 of the population.

