Fast Lane: Tesla's Model Y opens for booking, BYD Atto 3 launches in July

BYD Atto 3 launches next month

BYD will be launching its Atto 3 crossover on July 8. The car packs 150kW and 310Nm of torque, allowing it to clock 0 to 100kmh in 7.3 seconds.

It has vehicle-to-load capabilities, enabling the car to function as a mobile power bank. It is 4G-connected, with BYD's DiLink Intelligent Connection System via a 12.8-inch rotatable infotainment touchscreen.

Voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be rolled out eventually via over-the-air updates. The car, which is 4.5m long and 1.9m wide, is priced at $79,999 before COE.

A road which keeps EVs charged

A circuit in Chiari, Italy - co-built by global automaker Stellantis - is testing dynamic induction charging for electric vehicles (EV).

Testing with Fiat's electric 500 shows that charging can be done while an EV is on the go. Results after several months showed that the car was able to travel at highway speed without consuming energy stored in its battery.

The wireless charging system consists of coils buried under the asphalt that transfers energy directly to cars, trucks and buses. The technology can be adapted for all vehicles equipped with a special "receiver" that transfers the energy incoming from the road infrastructure directly to the electric motor.

