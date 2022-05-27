Fast Lane: Hyundai recalls 17 cars in Singapore, 50th-anniversary M3 and M4 BMWs

Faulty seatbelt part injures motorist in Singapore

Hyundai Motor is recalling 17 cars in Singapore over faulty seatbelt pretensioners. Hyundai agent Komoco says owners of the affected cars - 15 of the latest Avante sedans and two of the current-generation Santa Fe sport utility vehicles - are being notified of the safety recall.

Hyundai is recalling 281,000 cars in North America over seatbelt pretensioners that could explode and project metal fragments after three injury reports, including one in Singapore.

In a collision, a pretensioner uses an explosive charge to activate a piston to lock a seatbelt in place so there is no slack.

50th-anniversary M3 and M4 arrive

To mark the 50th anniversary of M, BMW is launching a 50 Jahre (years in German) edition of the M3.

The cars will have their front, rear and wheel hubs decorated with emblems inspired by the BMW Motorsport logo, and boast M paintwork. They will also have M Performance parts which further enhance handling.

The M3 Competition 50 Jahre and M4 Competition 50 Jahre are the first two M models to receive this anniversary treatment in Singapore. Both have front attachments, air breathers and rear spoilers in carbon fibre.

The M3 is priced at $545,888, while the M4 Coupe costs $550,888.

Bentley's extra-comfy package

Bentley cars are already rather comfortable, but with the new Azure package, they are even more so.

The package includes 22-way adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation functions. A massage function with six programmable settings prevents fatigue on long hauls. Adjustable side bolsters, electric seatbelt adjustment and "comfort headrests" complete the package.

Bentley Dynamic Ride, which uses a 48-volt active anti-roll system, enhances ride comfort even around corners. Finally, a slew of driving aids minimises effort on the part of the driver.

A peek at a future Renault Scenic?